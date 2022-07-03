Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 3 July, 2022, 1:42 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

4 killed in road accidents in Dhaka, Pirojpur

Published : Sunday, 3 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 201
Staff Correspondent

At least four people were killed  in separate road accidents in Dhaka and Pirojpur on Saturday.
Two people were killed in separate road accidents at Gulistan and at Agargaon areas in the capital on Friday night.
One of the victims was identified as Habibur Rahman Khokan, 30, son of Akbar Ali of Uzirpur Thana in Barisal. The other person's identity could not be known immediately.
Family sources said that around 9:30pm on Friday, Habib met with a bike accident near Agargaon Sher-e-Bangla thana area and was rushed to the National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital in a critical condition.
As his situation worsened, Habib was taken to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH). He later succumbed to his injuries around 11:00pm.
In a separate incident in Gulistan Hall market area in the capital, an unidentified man, 25, was critically injured after being hit by a speeding bus around 11:50pm on Friday.
He was also taken to the Emergency Department of DMCH, where the duty doctors declared him dead around 1:00am.
DMCH police outpost In-Charge Md Bachchu Mia confirmed the incidents saying that, the bodies have been kept on the morgue for autopsy, and the police stations concerned have been informed about the accidents.
Our Pirojpur Correspondent added that two cattle traders were killed after a bus hit a trolley carrying them in Mathbaria upazila of Pirojpur on Saturday.
Md Nurul Islam Badal, Officer-in-Charge of Mathbaria Police Station said the deceased were identified as Jahangir Hossain, 50, of North Sonakhali area and Hiru Sikdar, 48 of the same area.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
1 killed, 15 injured in a bus-micro collision at Jajira
Part of AL’s plan to wipe out opposition: Fakhrul
Section 144 in Fulgazi following AL-BNP clash
49 more dengue patients hospitalised
Naval doctors continue to provide treatment
4 killed in road accidents in Dhaka, Pirojpur
Raise voice against those who obstruct dev: Iqbal Sobhan
Bangabandhu Tunnel under Karnaphuli getting ready for opening in Dec


Latest News
BIWTA suspends 3 employees over 'fraud' at Barishal port
DU ‘Ga’ unit admission test results published, 14pc pass
2 female students at ICU after beaten by teacher in N'ganj
‘Hasina: A Daughter's Tale’ to be screened in Athens
RHD expects to build 100km road in a month using nanotech
Motorcyclist killed being crushed by truck in Netrokona
Another Bangladeshi dies in Saudi Arabia, death toll now 11
Advance ticket seekers waiting in long queues at Kamalapur
Rain washes out 1st T20 against West Indies
US funds software for Russians to slip past censors
Most Read News
Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones
5 killed, some hospitalised as earthquakes strike southern Iran
Muslim pilgrims flock to Makkah for 1st post-pandemic Hajj
G7 leaders inflict more economic pain on Russia over Ukraine
Experts urge mass ventilation in war against COVID
Blasts rock Ukraine's Mykolaiv after missiles kill 21
Obituary
Safe internet and digital security in Bangladesh
Texas SC blocks lower court order that resumed abortions
Dhaka Elevated Expressway will combat metropolis snarl-up
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft