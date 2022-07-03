4 killed in road accidents in Dhaka, Pirojpur

At least four people were killed in separate road accidents in Dhaka and Pirojpur on Saturday.

Two people were killed in separate road accidents at Gulistan and at Agargaon areas in the capital on Friday night.

One of the victims was identified as Habibur Rahman Khokan, 30, son of Akbar Ali of Uzirpur Thana in Barisal. The other person's identity could not be known immediately.

Family sources said that around 9:30pm on Friday, Habib met with a bike accident near Agargaon Sher-e-Bangla thana area and was rushed to the National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital in a critical condition.

As his situation worsened, Habib was taken to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH). He later succumbed to his injuries around 11:00pm.

In a separate incident in Gulistan Hall market area in the capital, an unidentified man, 25, was critically injured after being hit by a speeding bus around 11:50pm on Friday.

He was also taken to the Emergency Department of DMCH, where the duty doctors declared him dead around 1:00am.

DMCH police outpost In-Charge Md Bachchu Mia confirmed the incidents saying that, the bodies have been kept on the morgue for autopsy, and the police stations concerned have been informed about the accidents.

Our Pirojpur Correspondent added that two cattle traders were killed after a bus hit a trolley carrying them in Mathbaria upazila of Pirojpur on Saturday.

Md Nurul Islam Badal, Officer-in-Charge of Mathbaria Police Station said the deceased were identified as Jahangir Hossain, 50, of North Sonakhali area and Hiru Sikdar, 48 of the same area.











