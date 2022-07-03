Raise voice against those who obstruct dev: Iqbal Sobhan

The Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury has urged journalists to be vocal against those who want to obstruct the spirit of the War of Liberation and the development of the country.

"The country is moving forward under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina, who has built bridges over the Jamuna and Padma rivers. The growth and development of the country are increasing. The Prime Minister is taking the country forward with determination, wisdom and foresight," he said while speaking at a discussion in Sirajganj town on the occasion of the 13th founding anniversary of the Dainik Juger Kotha on Friday.

Mentioning that the country had plunged into darkness due to the assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, also the former Media Adviser to the Prime Minister, said, "Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina is leading us toward the light overcoming all adversities."

He called upon all to re-elect the Sheikh Hasina-led government to uphold the trend of the ongoing development and implement the spirit of the Liberation War.

Sirajganj Deputy Commissioners Dr Faruque Ahmed presided over the discussion where MP Dr Habibe Millat, Sirajganj District Awami League President Adv KM Hossain Ali Hasan and General Secretary Abdus Samad Talukder; former MP Selina Begum Swapna, journalists Abdul Quddus, Ismail and Sajjad Alam Khan Topu, among others, spoke.

Helal Uddin, Editor and Publisher of the Dainik Juger Kotha, moderated the discussion.












