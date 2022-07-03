Bangabandhu Tunnel under Karnaphuli getting ready for opening in Dec

CHATTOGRAM, July 2: The contractors appointed for the construction of Bangabandhu Tunnel have been trying hard to complete the works by December this year.

In this connection, the authorities have geared up their activities to open the tunnel this year.

Harunur Rashid Chowdhury, Director of Bangabandhu Tunnel Project told the Daily Observer, "We have been working hard day and night to complete the works within the deadline."

He also claimed that the works of the two-tube Bangabandhu Tunnel had been progressing fast.

After opening the Padma Bridge the government is trying to fulfill another dream with the opening of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel, the first underwater expressway in the country at the end of the current year.

Harunur Rashid said, "At least 86 per cent of the works, including the construction of the main tunnel and the approach roads in Chattogram is complete."

It may be mentioned that boring works of the second tube of the Bangabandhu Tunnel have been completed in October 10 last year.

But with the dynamic step of the authority concerned, the works of the Tunnel had progressed amid the corona pandemic.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader formally opened the boring works of the Second Tube of Bangabandhu Tunnel under Karnaphuli River through video conference from his official residence on December 12 in 2020.

The Boring works of the second tube which started from the Anoawra end had reached the Patenga end just within 10 months of start of the boring works of the second tube.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the boring works of the first tube on February 24 in 2019.

The two tubes of the Bangabandhu Tunnel stretches 2,450 meters each are of four lanes with each tube measuring 35 feet wide and 16 feet high. Bangladesh Bridge Authority is constructing the 3.5 kilometers long country's first-ever four-lane Bangabandhu tunnel under Karnaphuli river with an approach road of 4.89 kilometers alongside 740 meters of bridge linking the main port city with southern regions of Chattogram. The tunnel is being built at a cost of Tk 9,880 crore to turn Chattogram into 'One City Two Towns.'

It will cut the road distance between Chattogram and Cox's Bazar, apart from easing traffic on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway entering the port city to go to other parts of Chattogram division.

The Bridges Division along with the construction firms China Communication Construction Company Ltd and Ove Arup & Partners Hong Kong jointly conducted the technical and economic study for the tunnel's construction.

The study estimates that 6.3 million vehicles will be able to move through the tunnel in its inaugural year, with the probable figure jumping to 13.9 million once the deep seaports and economic zones in Cox's Bazar are operational from 2030 onwards. As much as 50 per cent of the traffic is likely to comprise freight vehicles.

Jointly funded by Bangladesh and China, the initial cost of the project was estimated at Tk 98.8 billion. Work on the project began in December 2017, two years after getting the green light. The cost was subsequently revised up to Tk 103.74 billion.









