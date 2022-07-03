Video
Sunday, 3 July, 2022
Home Back Page

Schools, colleges go on Eid holidays today, tomorrow

Published : Sunday, 3 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 261
Staff Correspondent

Classes at Haji Yunus Ali School and College in Ashulia resume after a five-day shutdown on Saturday, over the murder of a teacher. photo : Observer

The Eid-ul-Azha will be on July 10. For this occasion, holidays are starting in public and private secondary schools from Sunday, July 3 and Eid-ul-Azha holiday in public-private colleges is starting from Monday, July 4.  Besides, Eid-ul-Azha holiday in the Madrasas is starting from Saturday, July 2.
This information was obtained from the list of annual holidays of the educational institution on Friday.
It has been seen that the holidays in government and private secondary schools will start from July 3 and will continue till July 19. Secondary schools will be closed for 15 days on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha and summer vacation.  
According to the list of public-private college holidays, Eid holidays in these institutions will run from July 4 to July 14. Classes will start in government and private colleges from July 16.
Finally, Eid holiday of the Madrasas are starting from July 2 and will end on July 14. Classes will start at the Madrasas from June 16.
Meanwhile, the country's primary school holidays have started from last June 26.  On the occasion of summer vacation and Eid-ul-Azha and Asadhi Purnima, one of the religious festivals of the Buddhist community, live classes will be closed till July 16.
According to the Department of Primary Education (DPE), the summer vacation for government primary schools was scheduled for May 16 to 23 in the 2022 vacation list.  In order to facilitate the teachers' leisure, the summer vacation has been fixed from June 28 to July 5 instead of May 16 to 23.  
However, due to the flood situation in 18 districts of the country, educational institutions have been closed for a long time. In many places, SSC exams were declared closed again, but the exams were postponed and teaching was not resumed. It is also learned that these schools will be opened after Eid holiday.


