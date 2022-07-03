BKB is working to change farmers’ fate: Ismail Hossain



Md. Ismail Hossain

Rural poverty reduction, job creation and increasing people's economic power the bank is playing a pivotal role in reshaping rural agriculture. The BKB is funding farmers' activities by advancing loan and loan recovery activities.

Not only allocating fund to farmer, it is also diversify loans for agriculture based industrialization.

BKB Managing Director (MD) Md. Ismail Hossain has elaborated the bank's overall activities and future plans in while talking with the Daily Observer recently He has also spoke on some significant budgetary issue for year 2022-2023.

He said infrastructure development must be a priority in rural development; these need to be reflected in the new budget.

Md. Ismail Hossain, said Krishi Bank urges more government funding initiatives for improving farmers life. Ours slogan is "if the farmers live, the country lives. So we are giving the highest agricultural loan, disbursing Tk 84 billion as credit in the current fiscal year."

To a question what type of budgetary measures you suggest for continuing food sufficiency in the country

Md. Ismail Hossain said it is essential to cooperate with farmers in every respect to achieve their food production goal to become self-reliant.

For example the government subsidies in urea and other type of fertilizer initiated since 2009 must continue. "Farmers throughout the country are receiving fertilizer as per their demand. The government has arranged subsidy in diesel and power supply for irrigation. For this reason, farmers have succeeded in making the country self-reliant in food. And to keep this trend going unhindered, necessary steps will be taken in the new budget," he said

He said duty on agricultural inputs needs to be reduced in the proposed budget. Especially, import duty on tractors, irrigation machineries and spare parts need to be reduced so that farmers can buy these appliances at low prices. These are important steps to achieve self-reliance in food.

Ismail Hossain said food production can be increased through field extensive work. Researchers have succeeded in inventing high quality paddy seeds. Investment in paddy research needs to be increased so that more high quality paddy seeds can be invented.

Besides, arrangements need to be made for importing more quality seeds from aboard. Especially, if various types of fruit and vegetable seeds can be imported and distributed among farmers we will not have to import fruits and vegetables as well.

If we do not have to import rice, fruits and vegetables, much of our foreign exchanges will be saved and then the government will be able to give attention to more developmental work of the country. The budget need to be formulated taking these issues into consideration.

Md. Ismail Hossain said the programme of building a Digital Bangladesh has been launched and moving towards success. Bangladesh Krishi Bank, too, is not lagging behind digital banking.

