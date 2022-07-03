

Bangladesh Bank (BB) Governor Fazle Kabir (2nd from right) giving certificate of sustainability financial institution to Bangladesh Finance Managing Director and CEO Md. Kyser Hamid, at the central bank office in Dhaka recently. Bangladesh Bank started publishing the Sustainability Rating report in 2020. For this report, banks and other financial institutions are rated on the basis of four indicators, namely: Sustainable Finance, Green Refinance, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Core Banking Sustainability. The top 5 non-banking financial institutions were awarded in this rating in 2020 and 2021.