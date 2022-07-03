EBL donates Tk 3 million to PM’s Education Trust



Eastern Bank Ltd. (EBL) has contributed Taka 3 million to the Prime Minister's Education Assistance Trust fund as part of its corporate social responsibility, says a press release.The cheque was handed over to Kazi Delwar Hossain, Director of the Trust by Ziaul Karim, Head of Communications and External Affairs of EBL, at the former's office at Dhanmondi on June 28, 2022.The trust fund was established under the aegis of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for providing scholarships to poor and meritorious students, struggling to pursue their education due to fund constraints.