KOICA, with other int’l bodies boosting Bangladesh community resilience



KOICA Country Director Young-Ah Doh speaking at a knowledge sharing seminar titled "Building Community Resilience to Natural Disasters" organised by KOICA in collaboration with its partners in the capital on Thursday evening.

In this regard, KOICA funded some projects like WFP's titled "WFP Building Resilience to Achieve Zero Hunger (BRAZH)", IFRC's titled "Integrated Flood Resilience Programme: Phase 2 through Community-based Disaster Risk Reduction Approach" and Oxfam Bangladesh's titled "Resilience Boat Resident Community of Bangladesh".

It also consisted of an action plan on "Innovation Solutions to Safe Drinking Water in the Saline-prone Coastal Belt" under KOICA-Yonsei Master's Degree Programme in Community Development in Korea.

The projects apply various approaches for the affected people namely, access to Forecast-based Financing, Micro-insurance and Seasonal Livelihood support, national capacity to response emergency and risk reduction of the chronically flood affected population.

These will also cover health care, community response mechanism, shelter, Disaster Risk Reduction and climate change, provision of safe drinking water and hygiene through 34 floating water and sanitation centers.

Member (Secretary) of Planning Commission Nasima Begum spoke on the occasion, among others.

KOICA's Country Director hoped that the projects would strengthen resilience of community people in the areas of health, livelihoods and overall ability to withstand and cope against natural disasters in Bangladesh through the support from Korean government. -BSS











