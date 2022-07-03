Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 3 July, 2022, 1:41 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

realme launches smartphone narzo 50A Prime

Published : Sunday, 3 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Business Desk

Youth-favorite brand realme launched the stylish narzo 50 Prime on June 29, last at an amazing price of only BDT 16,999, with an 8.1mm Ultra Slim Kevlar Speed Design and a Flagship Level 50MP Camera.
Available in Flash Black and Flash Blue, the device ensures the best performance in this segment, along with a high durability. This device will be available in the 4GB/128GB variant and customers can buy this mighty performer from Daraz at a special offer of only BDT 15,999 on 3rd July at 12PM. This device will be exclusively available online only on Daraz, says a press release.
With an 8.1mm Ultra-Slim, 192.5g Ultra-Light body and a Kevlar Speed Design, narzo 50A Prime is the thinnest and lightest device in its price range and will be utterly stunning to look at and extremely comfortable to hold. The device will also feature a Flagship Level 50MP AI Triple Camera setup for users to enjoy the micro world's charm with ultimate clarity. With an 8MP (f/2.0) Selfie Camera for crystal clear selfies, along with Filter and HDR Functions, as well as AI Beauty, the device will make any selfie social-media ready. Powered by powerful Octa-Core 12nm Powerful Processor and a Massive 5000 mAh Battery, this phone will deliver the best-in-segment performance.
realme Narzo 50A Prime has a primary camera that adopts a 50MP image sensor with a large area and an f/1.8 large aperture that secures enough light and makes your pictures clearer and brighter. In addition, 4X Max Digital zoom also enables users to shoot a clear photo from a long distance. realme Narzo 50A Prime features an FHD+ screen which is relatively rare in this price range. Compared to other phones, the realme Narzo 50A Prime has a larger FHD+ screen size and is the one of the largest FHD+ screen among mainstream models in the segment. It is better to watch videos on a clear and larger screen. At this price range the design of this phone is best among gaming phones.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BKB is working to change farmers’ fate: Ismail Hossain
City Bank avails $45m syndicated loan from Bank Muscat
BD-Pakistan trade to cross $1b
Workers’ minimum rights not guaranteed in Bangladesh!
Rafija wins BIFA Award for Woman Entrepreneurship
Bangladesh Bank (BB) Governor Fazle Kabir (2nd from right)
EBL donates Tk 3 million to PM’s Education Trust
KOICA, with other int’l bodies boosting Bangladesh community resilience


Latest News
BIWTA suspends 3 employees over 'fraud' at Barishal port
DU ‘Ga’ unit admission test results published, 14pc pass
2 female students at ICU after beaten by teacher in N'ganj
‘Hasina: A Daughter's Tale’ to be screened in Athens
RHD expects to build 100km road in a month using nanotech
Motorcyclist killed being crushed by truck in Netrokona
Another Bangladeshi dies in Saudi Arabia, death toll now 11
Advance ticket seekers waiting in long queues at Kamalapur
Rain washes out 1st T20 against West Indies
US funds software for Russians to slip past censors
Most Read News
Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones
5 killed, some hospitalised as earthquakes strike southern Iran
Muslim pilgrims flock to Makkah for 1st post-pandemic Hajj
G7 leaders inflict more economic pain on Russia over Ukraine
Experts urge mass ventilation in war against COVID
Blasts rock Ukraine's Mykolaiv after missiles kill 21
Obituary
Safe internet and digital security in Bangladesh
Texas SC blocks lower court order that resumed abortions
Dhaka Elevated Expressway will combat metropolis snarl-up
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], adver[email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft