realme launches smartphone narzo 50A Prime

Youth-favorite brand realme launched the stylish narzo 50 Prime on June 29, last at an amazing price of only BDT 16,999, with an 8.1mm Ultra Slim Kevlar Speed Design and a Flagship Level 50MP Camera.

Available in Flash Black and Flash Blue, the device ensures the best performance in this segment, along with a high durability. This device will be available in the 4GB/128GB variant and customers can buy this mighty performer from Daraz at a special offer of only BDT 15,999 on 3rd July at 12PM. This device will be exclusively available online only on Daraz, says a press release.

With an 8.1mm Ultra-Slim, 192.5g Ultra-Light body and a Kevlar Speed Design, narzo 50A Prime is the thinnest and lightest device in its price range and will be utterly stunning to look at and extremely comfortable to hold. The device will also feature a Flagship Level 50MP AI Triple Camera setup for users to enjoy the micro world's charm with ultimate clarity. With an 8MP (f/2.0) Selfie Camera for crystal clear selfies, along with Filter and HDR Functions, as well as AI Beauty, the device will make any selfie social-media ready. Powered by powerful Octa-Core 12nm Powerful Processor and a Massive 5000 mAh Battery, this phone will deliver the best-in-segment performance.

realme Narzo 50A Prime has a primary camera that adopts a 50MP image sensor with a large area and an f/1.8 large aperture that secures enough light and makes your pictures clearer and brighter. In addition, 4X Max Digital zoom also enables users to shoot a clear photo from a long distance. realme Narzo 50A Prime features an FHD+ screen which is relatively rare in this price range. Compared to other phones, the realme Narzo 50A Prime has a larger FHD+ screen size and is the one of the largest FHD+ screen among mainstream models in the segment. It is better to watch videos on a clear and larger screen. At this price range the design of this phone is best among gaming phones.







