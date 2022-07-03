Video
Rein in drug abuse underscored for unhindered economy

Published : Sunday, 3 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Business Desk

Rein in drug abuse underscored for unhindered economy

Rein in drug abuse underscored for unhindered economy

Stressing on controlling drug abuse, speakers at a discussion said our failure to control it may disrupt our national economy because it directly affects the youths.
Youths' involvement in drug abuse may make them unproductive, leaving the labour market shortage of labour force. The bad habit causes deaths and costs billions for medical care and rehabilitation, they said.
The economic effect is lost human productivity, such as lost wages and decreased production that results from illnesses and premature deaths related to drug abuse, they observed.        
Attending the event as the chief guest, Md. Azizul Islam, Director General, (Additional Secretary), Department of Narcotics Control, sought cooperation from all for making drug-free country.
If we fail to control drug abuse, it would be tough for us to achieve Sustainable development Goals (SDGs), he said.   
Dhaka Ahsania Mission (DAM) organised the discussion  at its Dhanmondi head office in the capital on Wednesday afternoon, as part of observing the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.
The chief guest told that, the Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) has been working in three areas-"harm reduction", "demand reduction" and "supply reduction".
"We are working to create mass awareness through conducting seminars in divisional, district and upazila levels and also planning to expand the initiative at union level in the future. Besides, we will put more emphasis in building strong family link to prevent drug abuse".  
While presenting the keynote paper, Muhammad Nahyan, National Program Coordinator, UNODC focused on the importance of building strong family based upon the learning of a pilot project "Strong Family" being implemented by Dhaka Ahsania Mission.
Dr. Saima Khan, Country Director, UNAIDS, Bangladesh Country Office, attended as special guest.
Presided over by Kazi Shariful Alam, Vice-President, DAM, Iqbal Masud, Director, Health and Wash Sector, DAM, delivered the welcome address at the function. Police Super and Director, Oasis Drug Treatment and Mental Health Counseling Centre Dr. S. M. Shahidul Islam, (PPM), Associate Professor, National Institute of Mental Health Dr. Helal Uddin Ahmed,
Dr. Kamal uddin Ahmed, professor, Department of Clinical Psychology, Dhaka University, also spoke.







