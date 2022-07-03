Video
Apparel Sourcing Week kicks off in Bengaluru

Published : Sunday, 3 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh's High Commissioner to India Muhammad Imran (2nd from right) attends inaugural session of the Apparel Sourcing Week (ASW) 2022, in Bengaluru, India as guest of honour on Friday.

Apparel Sourcing Week (ASW) 2022, Asia's premier sourcing show for the apparel industry, kicked off in Bengaluru on Friday with new opportunities and avenues to strengthen India-Bangladesh collaboration and bilateral trade and make Asia the global Apparel Sourcing Hub.
Bengaluru also called Bangalore is the capital of India's southern Karnataka state. The center of India's high-tech industry, the city is also known for its parks and nightlife.
The gala ceremony launch witnessed an action-packed line-up of the world's biggest brands, industry veterans and think tanks, latest fashion innovations, future trends, Next-Gen Technologies, and sustainability benchmarks, according to Indian media.
Bangladesh's High Commissioner to India Muhammad Imran, Shelley Salehin, Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Chennai, and Faruque Hassan, President, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), were the guests of honor at the inauguration.
With participation from more than 10,000 brands, retailers, manufacturers, and D2C brands from over 15 countries, ASW, Organised by Apparel Resources, one of the fastest-growing fashion media and events companies, has emerged as the biggest and most effective sourcing platform for retailers and brands from around the world.
Major Asian economies including China, Japan, India are making Bangladesh their sourcing destination for garment items. In fiscal 2020-21, Bangladesh exported garment items worth 421.86 million to India, which was $420.73 million in fiscal 2019-20. The ASW 2022 also endeavors to take India-Bangladesh collaboration in the industry to the next level by building on the existing and potential synergies between the two countries.
Bangladesh's High Commissioner to India Muhammad Imran said: "Enhanced cooperation between India and Bangladesh can go a long way in strengthening their position in the apparel industry and making South Asia the hub for apparel and textile innovations. I am happy to note that efforts are being made to boost cooperation between the two countries, and am confident that ASW 2022 will play a key role in this."
ASW 2022 features an expanded line-up of manufacturers from leading apparel hubs across the globe including India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh who are showcasing their manufacturing prowess to established and emerging brands.
"In a short span of time, ASW has become the most influential and highly recognised fashion business and apparel sourcing platform in Asia. Fast emerging as the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators, ASW is creating newer opportunities for the world's biggest brands to do business and meet new partners, ensuring that the sharpest innovators hit the stage.," Mayank Mohindra, Director, Apparel Resources, said at the inauguration of ASW 2022.
Popular brands from the apparel retail industry such as Shopper's Stop, Being Human, Tata Cliq, Fab India, ACE Turtle, Amazon (Private Brands), Myntra, Zivame, Clovia, Nykaa, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, Techno Design (S Oliver), Arvind Fashion, Adidas, Benetton, ZDHC, Relove, The Sourcery, USPL, WGSN, Falla Bella, KAS Group Asia, Blue Kaktus, Target, Bestseller (Jack & Jones), Rookies, Vardhman textile, and many more would be participating in the show.
World leaders in apparel and textile innovations such as Pacific Jeans, Giant Group, Laila Fashions, Liva, Vardhman, Reshamandi, Trace Network, Flix Stock, Pacific Jeans, Armana, Lenzing, Freudenberg, R|Elan from the house of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) , Liva, Blue Kaktus, Arise, Coats, WFX, Ravel NY Fashion, etc. are also participating in ASW 2022.


