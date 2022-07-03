Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 3 July, 2022, 1:40 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Pak inflation rises to whopping 21.3 per cent in June

Published : Sunday, 3 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

July 1: Inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 21.32 per cent in June, the highest in over 13 years, data shared by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) revealed on Friday.
Last month, inflation was recorded at 13.76pc. In June, inflation rose 6.34pc month-on-month (MoM) and 21.32pc year-on-year (YoY), which was the highest figure since December 2008 when inflation stood at 23.3pc.
According to the PBS, inflation increased by 19.84pc in urban areas and 23.55pc in rural areas.
Multiple sectors witnessed double-digit inflation but the trend was driven largely by transport, which saw a 62.17pc rise and perishable food items, prices of which increased by 36.34pc.
Other sectors in which inflation was measured in the double digits are:
Non-perishable food items (24.43pc), Restaurants and hotels (21.85pc), Furnishing and household equipment maintenance (18.76pc), Alcoholic beverages and tobacco (17.6pc), Miscellaneous goods and services (15.83pc), Recreation and culture (14.35pc), Clothing and footwear (13.72), Housing and utilities (13.48pc), Health (11.3pc)
Education and communication were the only two sectors where inflation was in the single digits at 9.46pc and 1.96pc, respectively.
The PBS press release, while detailing the rise in non-food-related commodities, showed that motor fuel, liquefied hydrocarbons and electricity charges saw massive increases year-on-year, with motor fuel prices rising by at least 95pc.
The finance ministry had earlier predicted that inflation would go beyond 15pc in the upcoming fiscal year, which began from July 1 (today).
"Despite achieving the growth of 5.97pc in FY2022, the underlying macroeconomic imbalances associated with domestic and international risks are making growth outlook indistinct," said the ministry's Economic Adviser's Wing (EAW) in its Monthly Economic Update for June & Outlook.
At the same time, the EAW also warned that the State Bank of Pakistan's (SBP) demand management policy was unlikely to be successful in the face of supply side constraints and higher international commodity prices and may further cause erode to income levels.
It said the delayed pass-through of international oil prices into domestic energy products was expected to increase inflation even though inflationary pressure may ease once international commodity prices start to decline and stabilise.
Going forward, Pakistan's growth prospects are expected to remain satisfactory. But the number of potential risks may diverge it from optimal path. First, the cyclical position of Pakistan's main trading partners is somewhat deteriorating. Their central banks are raising interest rates to counter inflation, thus leading to possible recession in those countries.
"Second, SBP may further raise domestic interest rates," said the economic outlook, warning that SBP's demand management policy may not be very effective as the current waves of inflation are largely caused by supply constraints and increasing international prices, especially commodity prices. "Exchange rate depreciation is also a source of concern as it makes the imported raw material more expensive," it added.
Third, the persistent rise in domestic consumer prices is eroding real incomes, limiting the spending power of consumers and investors. "These risk factors may challenge the macroeconomic environment and growth prospects, especially by negatively affecting the temporary cyclical output gap."    -Dawn


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BKB is working to change farmers’ fate: Ismail Hossain
City Bank avails $45m syndicated loan from Bank Muscat
BD-Pakistan trade to cross $1b
Workers’ minimum rights not guaranteed in Bangladesh!
Rafija wins BIFA Award for Woman Entrepreneurship
Bangladesh Bank (BB) Governor Fazle Kabir (2nd from right)
EBL donates Tk 3 million to PM’s Education Trust
KOICA, with other int’l bodies boosting Bangladesh community resilience


Latest News
BIWTA suspends 3 employees over 'fraud' at Barishal port
DU ‘Ga’ unit admission test results published, 14pc pass
2 female students at ICU after beaten by teacher in N'ganj
‘Hasina: A Daughter's Tale’ to be screened in Athens
RHD expects to build 100km road in a month using nanotech
Motorcyclist killed being crushed by truck in Netrokona
Another Bangladeshi dies in Saudi Arabia, death toll now 11
Advance ticket seekers waiting in long queues at Kamalapur
Rain washes out 1st T20 against West Indies
US funds software for Russians to slip past censors
Most Read News
Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones
5 killed, some hospitalised as earthquakes strike southern Iran
Muslim pilgrims flock to Makkah for 1st post-pandemic Hajj
G7 leaders inflict more economic pain on Russia over Ukraine
Experts urge mass ventilation in war against COVID
Blasts rock Ukraine's Mykolaiv after missiles kill 21
Obituary
Safe internet and digital security in Bangladesh
Texas SC blocks lower court order that resumed abortions
Dhaka Elevated Expressway will combat metropolis snarl-up
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft