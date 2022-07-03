Video
RANGS eMART opens new outlet at Mirpur Shewrapara

Published : Sunday, 3 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 199
Business Desk

Reputed retail electronics company RANGS eMART, a concern of RANCON Group, inaugurates their new showroom at Mirpur Shewrapara on June 28, 2022, says a press release.
The inauguration ceremony was graced by RANGS eMART Divisional Director Yeamin Sharif Chowdhury, Executive Director Quazi Ashiq Ur- Rahman, and Chief Operating Officer Samir Muhammad Saleh. Saad Bin Hasan, Head of Sales, Samsung Bangladesh and Khalid Mahmud, Business Development Manager, Arcelik Hitachi Bangladesh were also present.
On this occasion, Quazi Ashiq Ur- Rahman said in his statement, 'RANGS eMART is expanding its network all over Bangladesh and keeping up to the commitment we present our brand-new showroom at Shewrapara keeping the growing market size of the location.  Creating more convenience in electronics shopping by bringing the largest number of global brands under the same roof and providing the best service like extended warranty, after-sales service, RANGS eMART prioritizes customer experience with the highest priority.'
Currently, RANGS eMART only electronics retail chain with the authorized dealership of the largest number of global brands like Samsung, LG, Hitachi, Toshiba, Panasonic, and Hisense along with its own brands Astra and Toshin.


