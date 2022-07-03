India slaps windfall tax on fuel exports, domestic crude

NEW DELHI, July 2: The government on Friday taxed petrol, diesel and jet fuel exports to discourage overseas sales by private refiners Reliance Industries and Nayara Energy without first meeting domestic commitments and levied additional duty on domestic crude to mop up part of the windfall gains from elevated prices caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Petrol and jet fuel exports were taxed with a special additional excise duty (SAED) of Rs 6 per litre, or roughly 7 cents, while the levy on diesel shipments stood at Rs 13 a litre, or 16 cents. The tax will not apply to Reliance's SEZ (special economic zone) unit, which makes up about half the capacity of its Jamnagar refining complex in Gujarat.

A special additional excise duty of Rs 23,250 per tonne, or roughly $40 per barrel, was slapped on producers pumping more than 2 million tonnes of crude a year.

For large producers, the tax will not apply to incremental output above the baseline of last year's production and small players, such as those who have won in discovered small fields bid rounds, expected to produce less than 2 million tonnes of oil a year.

The tax on domestic crude will erode realisation of ONGC, OIL and Vedanta from each barrel by 40% but is expected to boost government revenue by more than Rs 67,000 crore a year at current production and price levels.

Oil and gas shares, including those of Reliance Industries, ONGC and Oil India and IndianOil skidded up to 15% on the bourses on the news.

Explaining the rationale for the move, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the "phenomenal profits" earned from abnormal prices that refiners earned from shipping overseas led to the new taxes.

"We don't grudge people earning profits. But if oil is not being available (at petrol pumps) and they are being exported exported with such phenomenal profits. We need at least some of it for our own citizens and that is why we have taken this twin-pronged approach," she said, adding that the levy was imposed due to the extraordinary times. The genesis of the fuel export tax lies in the fuel shortage seen last month in states that have substantial presence of private retailers.

As the government retailers, which hold sway over 90% of the market, continued to sell below cost, the private players ramped up exports and curtailed domestic sales by starving outlets or charging Rs 3-5 per litre more.

State-run refiners had to import petrol and diesel to fill the void left by private players amid an unprecedented spike in demand even after running their refineries at above 100 per cent.

But analysts said the export tax is too little to be a serious disincentive in view of the private refiners notching up refining margins of up to $25 per barrel. -TNN








