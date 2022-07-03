

Habib Ullah Dawn takes charge as BARVIDA President

The newly elected executive committee of the association took their charge at a ceremony on last June 29 evening at BARVIDA Board Room. Mr. Sadeq Ahmed, Administrator of BARVIDA formally handed over the charge to Md. Habib Ullah Dawn, says a press release.

Mohammed Shahidul Islam was elected the Secretary General of the Association while Md. Aslam Serniabath, Reaz Rahman and Md. Gias Uddin Chowdhury were elected the Vice President - 1, Vice President - 2 and the Vice President - 3 of the organization respectively in the bienniel election held on June 18, at a city hotel. The 'Sammilita-Ganatantric Oikyo Parishad' led by Md. Habib Ullah Dawn won 19 seats out of 25, while the `Shadhinata Parishad' led by Mohammed Habibur Rahman got 6.

Later on 20 June 2022, the elected 25 EC members among themselves elected 25-member Executive Committee.











Md. Habib Ullah Dawn took charge of the President of Bangladesh Reconditioned Vehicles Importers and Dealers Association (BARVIDA) for the 4th time.The newly elected executive committee of the association took their charge at a ceremony on last June 29 evening at BARVIDA Board Room. Mr. Sadeq Ahmed, Administrator of BARVIDA formally handed over the charge to Md. Habib Ullah Dawn, says a press release.Mohammed Shahidul Islam was elected the Secretary General of the Association while Md. Aslam Serniabath, Reaz Rahman and Md. Gias Uddin Chowdhury were elected the Vice President - 1, Vice President - 2 and the Vice President - 3 of the organization respectively in the bienniel election held on June 18, at a city hotel. The 'Sammilita-Ganatantric Oikyo Parishad' led by Md. Habib Ullah Dawn won 19 seats out of 25, while the `Shadhinata Parishad' led by Mohammed Habibur Rahman got 6.Later on 20 June 2022, the elected 25 EC members among themselves elected 25-member Executive Committee.