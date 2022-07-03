IPDC receives Bangladesh Bank rating



Bangladesh Bank (BB) Governor Fazle Kabir (2nd from right) giving certificate of Sustainability Rating to IPDC Finance Managing Director and CEO Mominul Islam, on behalf of the BB at the central bank office in Dhaka recently.

The recognition was given at the Sustainability Rating Recognition Ceremony, organized by Bangladesh Bank, where Fazle Kabir, Governor of Bangladesh Bank, handed over the award to Mominul Islam, Managing Director and CEO of IPDC Finance.

Bangladesh Bank started publishing the Sustainability Rating report in 2020. For this report, banks and other financial institutions are rated on the basis of four indicators, namely: Sustainable Finance, Green Refinance, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Core Banking Sustainability. The top 5 non-banking financial institutions were awarded in this rating in 2020 and 2021, and IPDC earned its place in the rankings both times.

Also present at the event Kazi Sayedur Rahman, Deputy Governor; Abu Farah Md. Nasser, Deputy Governor; Nurun Nahar, Executive Director; and Khondkar Morshed Millat, Director, among many others.

Speaking on the occasion, Mominul Islam said: "Bangladesh Bank deserves praise for implementing such a timely initiative as the Sustainability Report. Such initiatives will guide and inspire the financial institutions of the country to act more responsibly in the coming days. Bangladesh's efforts in implementing the Sustainable Development Goals are certainly commendable, and IPDC Finance will continue to play an important role in all matters related to sustainability."











