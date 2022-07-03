Video
Nagad offers up to Tk50 cashback on rly ticket purchase

Published : Sunday, 3 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 207
Business Desk

The railway commuters will be able to pay for their tickets through Nagad via Bangladesh Railway's website or the new mobile application 'Rail Seba'.
To alleviate the suffering of mass people during Eid, the Mobile financial service Nagad has introduced cashback on the purchasing of train tickets through Nagad, sitting at home.
An agreement in this regard was recently signed between Sohoz-Synesis-Vinsen JV, a ticketing service provider of Bangladesh Railways, and the Postal Department's Mobile Financial Service Nagad, says a press release.
As a result, customers traveling home will be able to purchase train tickets at any time, making the journey to their intended location simple and convenient.
Passengers can purchase train tickets using the Nagad gateway from Bangladesh Railways' official online e-ticketing website [eticket.raipment.gov.bd] or the 'Rail Service' app.
Customers who purchase a ticket using the website or the 'Rail Service' app and pay with a Nagad account will receive an immediate cashback of 10 percent which is up to BDT 50.
This instant cashback offer will continue till July 14, 2022. train passengers can buy tickets from Bangladesh Railway's website or 'Rail Seba' app and pay through Nagad.







