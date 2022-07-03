NBR tax collection set to miss FY22 target

Tax collection by the National Board of Revenue (NBR) is very likely to fall short of the revised target of Tk 3,01,000 crore for the financial year 2021-2022.

The revenue board managed to collect 84.02 per cent or Tk 2,52,920.76 crore of the revised target in 11 months (July-May) of FY22, according to NBR provisional data. The average monthly revenue earned was Tk 25,000 crore while the revenue board had to collect Tk 48,080 crore in June to achieve the revised target.

The actual target for FY 2021-22 was Tk 3,30,000 crore, which was revised downward in December 2021 considering the current macroeconomic crisis.

According to NBR data, the revenue mobilisation in the period of the current financial year grew by 15 per cent compared with that in the same period of the previous financial year.

The NBR has set a 12 per cent higher revenue collection target for FY 2022-23 based on the initial target for FY22. Experts blamed an institutional incapacity, a delay in implementation tax administration reforms and a deferment of the implementation of new policies for the shortfall.

They also said such a shortfall would impact the implementation of the annual development programme. NBR officials hoped that revenue collection would gain pace in the coming years as the government was adopting several initiatives to modernise the country's revenue system.

South Asian Network on Economic Modeling executive director Selim Raihan told : that such a revenue shortfall would increase the budget deficit, which was a risk to the macroeconomy. He said, 'Our revenue mobilisation performance is still lower compared with that of other South Asian developing nations.'

'To achieve the developing status, it's a serious concern for us to boost our direct tax performance up to 35 per cent,' he said. He suggested reforming policies in favour of taxpayers and developing skills of the revenue officials in the context of adopting a digital revenue system to minimise the gap of revenue earnings.

Centre for Policy Dialogue distinguished fellow Mustafizur Rahman said that the target set for FY23 was very unrealistic and ambitious based on the present revenue mobilisation performance. He said that though the performance of the revenue board had gradually grown up, it needed time to strengthen the institutional capacity of the NBR.

In July-May, the collection from customs tariff grew 18 per cent year-on-year to Tk 80,487 crore. The value-added tax (VAT) collected from local trade and economic activities logged a 10 per cent higher collection at Tk 95,146 crore in the 11 months.

Income tax receipts, however, rose by 18 per cent to Tk 65,706 crore, according to the NBR. The FY22 direct tax revenue target was set at Tk 1,05,475 crore, the VAT target at Tk 1,28,873 crore and the customs duty target at Tk 95,652 crore.











