Saturday, 2 July, 2022, 5:17 AM
Mawa-Bhanga expressway witnesses huge traffic

Published : Saturday, 2 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 138
Staff Correspondent

Toll collection on the expressway of the "Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman" has been delayed and has created a huge traffic on Friday both sides of the Padma Bridge. However, the toll collection of Padma Bridge was normal.  
The toll collection from
vehicles plying on the Expressway, started at 12:00am on Friday.
The government opened four out of 10 counters at the toll plaza, three for vehicles from the Padma Bridge and one to the bridge in Bogail after Thursday midnight, said Faruk Hossain, the official in charge of the plaza.
As the night wore out, a long tailback formed. After an altercation between the travellers and officials, the authorities opened three more counters at 11:00am on Friday.
According to local and eyewitness sources, more vehicles are coming from Dhaka towards Padma Bridge as Friday is a local holiday. Besides, people from different districts of the south are going home through the bridge due to holidays. This has increased the pressure of vehicles on the highway.
As toll collection has started, drivers of many vehicles are arguing with the toll collectors at the toll plaza. It takes two to three minutes to collect toll from each vehicle. Due to these reasons, traffic jam has been created in the area of at least a few kilometers from the toll plaza of Dhaleshwari Bridge to Abdullahpur in Keraniganj.
"After altercation between the travellers and officials, the authorities opened three more counters at 11:00am on Friday. The new counters eased the hold-up and movement became normal around 5:00pm," said Hamid Uddin, chief of Bhanga Highway Police Station.
Passengers, drivers and other transport workers said they suffered throughout the day in the traffic jam. The tolls for the expressway are exclusive of the tolls for the newly opened Padma Bridge, which is on the same Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga route.



