Martin Raiser World Bank's new VP for S Asia

The World Bank has appointed Martin Raiser as its new Vice President for the South Asia Region.

He is an economist and development expert with almost two decades of experience at the World Bank Group.

As the regional Vice President for South Asia, Raiser will manage Bank relations with Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, and oversee a portfolio of projects, technical assistance and financial resources worth almost US$55 billion, said the global lending agency on Friday.

"The World Bank has been a steadfast partner in

South Asia as the region faces multiple crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic," said Raiser.

"I look forward to working together with countries in the region to help address these challenges while laying the foundations and capitalizing on the opportunities for green, resilient and inclusive growth."

Under Raiser's leadership, the World Bank will continue to support the South Asia region to address different macro, health and humanitarian crises, while advancing human capital development, supporting climate resilience and facilitating regional integration and cooperation.

Raiser has held several leadership positions in the organization.

Prior to his current role, he served as the World Bank's Country Director for China and Mongolia, and Director for Korea.
















