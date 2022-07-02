Holey Artisan attack: Six years of deep wounds



Japanese Ambassador Ito Naoki, Italian Ambassador Enrico Nunziata, US Ambassador Peter D Haas and Indian High Commissioner Vikram K Doraiswami paying their tributes to the victims of the militant attack on Holey Artisan Bakery in Dhaka's Gulshan, to mark the sixth anniversary of the attack. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Commemorations among relatives and those close to the victims will span the globe from Japan at one end to Italy at the other. Indeed, these are the two countries that suffered the most casualties.

Foreign envoys, Relatives of those who lost their lives in the incident, police personnel and others stationed in Dhaka on Friday paid homage to 22 people who lost their lives during the Holey Artisan Bakery attack on July 1, 2016.

To mark the sixth anniversary of the attack, Japan's Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki, Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami, US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas joined the Italian Embassy in Dhaka in honoring the individuals who lost their lives.

"We remember Abinta Kabir, a U.S.-Bangladeshi

dual citizen and student at Emory University, as well as her Emory classmate Faraaz Hossain, who even when given the chance to save himself chose to remain with his friends," said the US Embassy in Dhaka, reports UNB.

They also remembered Tarishi Jain, a sophomore at Berkeley and graduate of the American International School in Dhaka who had returned for a summer internship in Dhaka.

"We also remember the courage of the two police officers killed and the 25 officers wounded," said the US Embassy.

On this solemn occasion, the US reaffirmed their commitment in their united effort to combat terrorism. "May all those lost rest in peace."

It was business as usual on a Friday evening during Ramadan in 2016 at Holey Artisan Bakery, a trendy eatery in Gulshan which was popular with foreigners for its food, lakeside view, and green lawn. But the mood changed when five men armed, with guns, sharp objects and grenades, stormed into the café around 8:45 pm. Shock soon turned to horror as a bloodbath began to unfold.

On the evening of July 1, a little after 9:00pm, they made their move and laid siege to the upmarket cafe popular with expatriates - a calculated choice that paid off with maximum foreign casualties. Initially, they took everyone inside the cafe hostage before executing them based on nationality or religion. Some Bangladeshis were allowed to leave - one bravely refused to leave without his two foreign friends and died with them.

The victims included nine Italians, seven Japanese, one Indian, one Bangladesh-born American and two Bangladeshis.

Besides, two police officers called to the scene were also killed by grenades during the first wave of the attack - this demonstrated how well-armed they were, and law enforcers subsequently backed off to wait for specialist commandos to come in and do the job, causing a nightlong standoff.









