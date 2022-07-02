Covid: 5 more deaths, 1,897 new cases





The country recorded five more Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Friday. The death tally stands at 29,154. During the time 1,897 new cases were also detected, bringing the number of cases to 1,975,682.

Besides, 248 Covid-19 patients recovered from the

viral disease, pushing up the 1,907,757 and overall recovery rate at 96.64 per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case positivity rate slightly dropped to 15.31 per cent from Thursday's 15.70 per cent as 12,403 samples were tested during the period.

Of the deceased three were men and two women, all from Dhaka division.

On Thursday, the country recorded 2,183 cases with four deaths from Covid-19.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.48 per cent.











