Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 2 July, 2022, 5:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Covid: 5 more deaths, 1,897 new cases

Positivity rate 15.31pc

Published : Saturday, 2 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113
Staff Correspondent



The country recorded five more Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Friday. The death tally stands at 29,154. During the time 1,897 new cases were also detected, bringing the number of cases to 1,975,682.  
Besides, 248 Covid-19 patients recovered from the
viral disease, pushing up the 1,907,757 and overall recovery rate at 96.64 per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).      
The daily case positivity rate slightly dropped to 15.31 per cent from Thursday's 15.70 per cent as 12,403 samples were tested during the period.
Of the deceased three were men and two women, all from Dhaka division.
On Thursday, the country recorded 2,183 cases with four deaths from Covid-19.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.48 per cent.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mawa-Bhanga expressway witnesses huge traffic
Martin Raiser World Bank's new VP for S Asia
Holey Artisan attack: Six years of deep wounds
Covid: 5 more deaths, 1,897 new cases
Floods damage over 45,000 houses in Sunamganj with more under water
India bans single-use plastic to combat pollution
Indian SC slams Nupur Sharma, asks her to apologise to nation
12-hour wait ends with no train tickets


Latest News
WHO calls for 'urgent' action in Europe over monkeypox
Two killed in Dhaka road accidents
BNP blames govt for fresh spike in Covid cases
Nirmal Guha's funeral held at Dohar
Eurozone inflation hits record
Man commits suicide in Chattogram
No roadside cattle haat will be allowed: Rezaul
FIFA to use new high-tech for offside calls at World Cup
Dialogue with Suu Kyi 'not impossible' says Myanmar junta
Motorcyclist killed in city road accident
Most Read News
Our journalism is still very different from theirs
Eid-ul-Azha on July 10
Krishnapad Roy new CMP commissioner
70 infected with C-19 in Chattogram
Pakistan players to get separate Test and limited overs contracts
Month long split camps
Microplastics and Marine life
China not giving material support for Russia’s war in Ukraine: US official
Critics really don't know about Bangladesh's potentiality: PM
BB unveils contractionary monetary policy to rein in inflation
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft