Floods damage over 45,000 houses in Sunamganj with more under water

SUNAMGANJ, Jul 1: The devastating floods in northeastern Bangladesh have caused damage to at least 45,286 houses in Sunamganj.

The figure does not account for a massive number of houses and it will take another month to come up with a more accurate estimate, Deputy Commissioner Md Jahangir Hossain said.

An initial survey revealed that the floods left houses of 4,745 families in ruins while partially damaging homes of another 40,541 families there. A report was sent to the cabinet secretary on Jun 29, Jahangir said.

The study did not look into damages caused to roads, bridges, culverts, livestock, crops or fisheries, the official added.

Local public representatives and flood-hit people said simply counting houses cannot give a complete account of the losses as it leaves out home accessories and other daily essentials.

Sanwar Begum from Upazila's Balikandi village said it would be impossible for her to build another house without assistance.

Many houses are still submerged and the extent of damage will increase once the water recedes, said Kathair Union Parishad Chairman Mufti Shamsul Islam.

He said hundreds of clay houses collapsed in the floods in his union.

The inundation caused similar devastation to the area of Abdus Salam, a former chairman of Mollapara UP. "If the government does not provide assistance, the flood-affected people will become homeless," he said. -bdnews24.com







