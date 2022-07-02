Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 2 July, 2022, 5:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

12-hour wait ends with no train tickets

Published : Saturday, 2 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104

After waiting for almost 12 hours at the Kamalapur Railway Station, Abdur Rahman returned home empty-handed on the first day of the advance train ticket sale ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.
But he wasn't alone. Many others were similarly frustrated as the tickets sold out within four hours of going on sale.
The sale of advance train tickets for Jul 5 started at Dhaka's Kamalapur, Fulbaria, Bimanbandar, Tejgaon, Cantonment and Gazipur's Joydebpur stations at 8 am on Friday.
The counters were supposed to be open until 4 pm but they ran out of tickets by noon, said Kamalapur Station Manager Masud Sarwar. He had previously admitted that the stations did not have enough tickets for all those who gathered at the counters.
"We will sell 26,739 tickets, half of them online and the other half over the counter. We cannot guarantee a ticket for everyone."
More than 13,000 tickets were sold at nine stations. Tickets for seven north-bound trains were issued in Kamalapur.
Crowds had gathered at Kamalapur Railway Station well before the 16 ticket counters opened at 8:00am. Many arrived at the station on Thursday.
"I arrived at the station around 12:30am on Friday. I will travel to Panchagarh along with my family to celebrate Eid. But I did not get tickets. I will come again in the afternoon," Sutrapur-resident Rahman said.
"I actually need tickets for AC compartments. Shovan Chair tickets were available, but I didn't buy them," he said when asked about people who had arrived at the station after him but managed to secure tickets.
Anjan Chowdhury, a student of Dhaka University, also failed to get his hands on tickets after enduring a long wait at the station. He said he would try again on Sunday.
"I joined the queue in the morning. I have tried to purchase e-tickets as well. But no tickets were available either online or at the counter."
However, tickets for Jul 7 travels will be available on Jul 2, Jul 7 tickets on Jul 3, Jul 7 tickets on Jul 4 and Jul 9 on Jul 5.
Meanwhile, return tickets will be on sale from Jul 7.
Tickets can be purchased from counters at the station between 8:00am and 4:00pm. A separate counter has been designated for women and people with special needs.
Passengers will be required to show national identification cards or birth certificates to purchase tickets.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mawa-Bhanga expressway witnesses huge traffic
Martin Raiser World Bank's new VP for S Asia
Holey Artisan attack: Six years of deep wounds
Covid: 5 more deaths, 1,897 new cases
Floods damage over 45,000 houses in Sunamganj with more under water
India bans single-use plastic to combat pollution
Indian SC slams Nupur Sharma, asks her to apologise to nation
12-hour wait ends with no train tickets


Latest News
WHO calls for 'urgent' action in Europe over monkeypox
Two killed in Dhaka road accidents
BNP blames govt for fresh spike in Covid cases
Nirmal Guha's funeral held at Dohar
Eurozone inflation hits record
Man commits suicide in Chattogram
No roadside cattle haat will be allowed: Rezaul
FIFA to use new high-tech for offside calls at World Cup
Dialogue with Suu Kyi 'not impossible' says Myanmar junta
Motorcyclist killed in city road accident
Most Read News
Our journalism is still very different from theirs
Eid-ul-Azha on July 10
Krishnapad Roy new CMP commissioner
70 infected with C-19 in Chattogram
Pakistan players to get separate Test and limited overs contracts
Month long split camps
Microplastics and Marine life
China not giving material support for Russia’s war in Ukraine: US official
Critics really don't know about Bangladesh's potentiality: PM
BB unveils contractionary monetary policy to rein in inflation
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft