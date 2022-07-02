Fake currency makers active targeting Eid market

Mizanur Rahman222

The fake currency makers are active across the country in collaboration with some international racketeers to spread fake currency targeting the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.

According to the intelligence sources, these gangs have targeted the cattle markets all over the country with fake notes. Some dishonest bank officials are also involved in these activities. Although some of those involved in this work were arrested at different times, they have been released on bail and are again involved in the same crime. As there is no separate court for the case, the case is not being disposed of quickly.

A senior official of Bangladesh Bank said fake note traders become active as soon as Eid comes. Bangladesh Bank tries to identify fake money makers. Necessary steps have been taken by Bangladesh Bank to prevent them from releasing fake notes in the market. He said that ATM booths would be used extensively to withdraw money ahead of Eid and Puja. The central bank will also be vigilant to prevent fake notes on these occasions. He suggested using cards instead of cash to buy cattle or anything of interest.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of the upcoming holy Eid-ul-Azha, special booths of the central bank will be set up at the government-sanctioned sacrificial animal markets across the country to prevent fake notes. The central bank has instructed the banks to appoint experienced officers to install counterfeit

note detection machines in these booths.

The directive issued by Bangladesh Bank on Wednesday said that the service of these booths should be kept running all the time during the market without any fee. The central bank will have to be informed about the steps taken by the banks to start the activities of the booth.

Even before this, banks used to set up special booths at the sacrificial animal market to prevent fake notes. This time, arrangements have been made to set up booths in government-approved sacrificial animal markets at all city corporation, district and upazila levels across the country. However, there will be no bank booth in any market without the approval of any government agency.

According to sources, throughout the year, several fake currency note making circles are active across the country. Often carry on their activities in disguise and sometimes they do it brazenly taking advantage of the lack of activities of the law enforcement agencies. Fake notes of almost all the currencies prevalent in the country are made and released in the market by various techniques. Even if they fake all types of notes, they are more inclined towards 1000 and 500 taka notes for higher profits.

Especially on the occasion Eid-ul-Azha, there is an opportunity to spread fake currency notes across the country. This opportunity increases the violence of these fake currency syndicates in the cattle markets all over the country including the capital. The small traders, farmers and peasants who are not so aware of their tricks are prone to be cheated.

According to sources, at least 35 syndicates of forged currency are active in the country now. The syndicates sell one lakh taka worth of forged notes for Tk 20,000 and Tk 50,000 worth of fake notes for Tk 10,000. The forged notes are being circulated throughout the country by the syndicates.

So, the common men and small traders are always being cheated. Whenever fake notes come out of the financial institutions, no institution is interested to change those.

Sources said RAB arrested two active members of the business ring for making fake money from Bangshal area of the capital Dhaka May 28, 2022. The arrested are- Md. Ramzan Hossain Tutul (22) and Abdul Malek (38).

During this time, counterfeit notes worth Tk 290,000, a CPU, a monitor, a printer and three mobile phones along with counterfeit money making equipment were seized from them.

RAB-1 Assistant Director (Media Officer) Assistant Superintendent of Police Noman Ahmed saidthat according to intelligence sources several gangs were involved in making fake money recently.

These groups are make counterfeit money and mix those with valid currency to fool the simple people. After a long investigation, some members of this gang have been caught by the RAB.

ASP Noman Ahmed said, an expedition team of RAB-1 came to know through secret sources that a ring was making counterfeit money in the residential hotel Tulip under Bangshal police station in the capital. On the basis of such news, they raided a room of the hotel and arrested two active members of the business ring with fake notes.

According to sources, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-05) members have arrested a man named Aminul Haque Mithu from Chhatardighi area of Singra upazila of Natore along with 15,000 counterfeit notes of different denominations.

A case has been filed against Mithu at Singra police station on behalf of RAB. Besides, he was handed over to Singra police station along with counterfeit money.

Dhaka Metro Police (DMP) officials will also meet with transport and workers associations, cattle market lessees and shop owners to coordinate with them and brief them about their responsibilities during Eid.







