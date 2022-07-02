Bangladesh ecological status at high risks, report shows

Hide Sakaguchi, President of The Ocean Policy Research Institute, said that the coastal area of Bangladesh has huge potentials of Blue Economy that requires harnessing carefully, unless it will cause huge marine ecological degradation.

"We can see lots of possibilities in the Blue Economy that start from tourism, energy resources, nature conservation, fisheries, and so on but at the same time such abilities could be destructive if it does not have a specific policy, guidelines and index. Uncontrolled economic activities can create huge risks to the high seas' ecosystem, and also in the coastal area," commented Sakaguchi at a discussion Panel titled 'Transforming Ocean Economies: Building Sustainable and Resilient Ocean Tourism and Coastal Cities held on

the UN Ocean Conference, from June 27 to July 1st in Lisbon, Portugal.

Sharing a current survey and study report 'The Climate Ocean Risk Vulnerability Index (CORVI) to the City of Chittagong' on ecological status of Bangladesh, Sakaguchi said that they found high ecological risks which need huge attention from the policy makers. His research also includes other parts of Asia including Philippines and Fiji that also show high risks of ecological degradation in the coastal belt. "Therefore we need clear and constructive guidelines to make the decision. It may be politically or economically. We also need some index like which part should be taken into consideration to repair, and it should be well developed," he added.

Giving a warning note not only for Bangladesh but also other Asian countries, Sakaguchi pointed out that they all must have some well-planned initiatives especially focusing on ecological conservation in marine life.

"The policy (Blue Economy), if it gives only economic gain it might have missed or lost some important phenomenon, like the ocean ecosystem services," he added.

Criticizing human damaging activities, he noted that if we follow the trend of human history, we find they have learned a lot since the last 50 years, but this learning has brought massive damage to the Mother Nature, and also for the whole ecosystem.

When asked what major steps should be taken, he answered that every country needs to conduct intensive study to understand the situation in the coastal area. "Besides, we also need politicians, industrialists and academics' engagement."

Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism (Jamaica), said that the critical element of the transformation in human history has gone down not only physically but also in psycho -socially. "I believe the reason behind is the way human provide services and create transformation is not sustainable, that is why we have become vulnerable as it has brought huge destruction," he said.

When asked what steps can bring some positive change, he said that some indigenous knowledge and measures should be practiced.

"The experiences and knowledge sharing with each other can play a significant role to bring a positive change, Bartlett said."

Taking into account the Latin America current situation, he said that the main income of this continent comes from tourism, so they must conserve the marine ecosystem.

Giving emphasis on the use of science and technology, Bartlett pointed out that they faced lots of challenges but gradually they were able to create economic activity and job generation by using technology.

Echoing the suggestion of the Jamaican minister, Nicola Front, Deputy Head of Secretariat who moderated the panel discussion, she said that each country in the world should harness sustainable tourism following latest science and knowledge, and environmental friendly projects can be marched with considering each country's social, economic and cultural background.

"Sustainable, regenerative and resilient projects can really help to lay the foundation for a sustainable ocean economy. To ensure such progress we need the tourism industries, government and communities to work together," she said.

Dr. Sally Yozell, Senior Fellow at the Stimson Institute said that to adopt any policy to protect the coastal area is a bit difficult because the political, social and economic matric and background is totally different from each other.

Dr. Valrie Hickey, Global Director of Blue Economy (World Bank), said that people should be educated and aware about the various marine resources that should be used in a sustainable way.

This story was produced as part of the 2022 UN Ocean Conference Fellowship organised by Internews' Earth Journalism Network with support from the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation (UK Branch).











