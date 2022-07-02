Doel laptop takes a flight for good

Telephone Shilpa Sangstha Limited launched the first Doel laptops as part of a project under the National Education Programme. At that time there was a lot of hype about these laptops with hopes that good quality laptops would be available in the country at lower prices. But in reality, the Doel laptop failed to gain acceptance among consumers.

Earlier, on October 11, 2011, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina unveiled the locally assembled low-cost laptop Doel at a programme at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the city.

The Premier launched four models of Doel at the programme. The price of the cheapest one - Primary 2102 model - was Tk 10,000. The prices of other models were Tk 13,500, Tk 22,000 and Tk 26,000.

The main purpose of Doel was to provide students with low-cost laptops. State-run Telephone Shilpa Sangstha Limited assembled the laptops in collaboration with Dhaka-based 2M Corporation and Malaysian TFT Technology.

After unveiling to the

market in 2011, the production of 'Doel' stopped within 2 years. The reason for the closure was the lack of funds required for the project. The demand for this laptop was also very low due to poor configuration.

According to TSS's annual report published in 2013, TSS has managed to sell 26,622 laptops only in two years. Of this, the Ministry of Education bought two-thirds or 16,615. Surprisingly, only 98 units of their lowest-priced laptop were sold in two years. The biggest push came from the other two partners in the project, 2M Corp and TFT. They withdrew from the project less than a year after the launch of the Doel laptop. They owned 75 percent of the project venture.

According to a report prepared by TSS, TFT claims 2,25,000 BDT as their equipment cost. That's why TSS has to face many problems in this project management; as a result, a significant part of the assembled laptop remains unsold. As per TSS's 2013 annual report, only 28,000 laptops were sold in two years and 37,059 laptops were assembled.

There were several reasons for the failure of Doel laptops. Among which, there was the consumer perception about the quality of the laptops. Even though the laptops were meant to be affordable in nature, the TSS was manufacturing laptops with very low specifications to keep the prices of the laptops down. As a result, those laptops were performing very poorly and users were not happy with the performance of those laptops.

A study published in 2014 mentioned the experiences of 50 Doel laptop users. The study recorded that the users were facing problems in almost every aspect of the Doel laptops except few. 83per cent of users complained about the batteries, 35per cent complained about RAM and about 18per cent complained about the processors. Also most components of the laptop were not durable. Moreover, there was no after-sales service. All those resulted in people losing faith in the laptops and according to many are the key reasons for the low demand.

Finally, in 2016, TSS completely shut down the 'Doel laptop project'. According to TSS's 2016-17 annual report, a total of 63,245 Doel laptops of 11 models were assembled and 58,750 were sold from 2011 to 2016. Originally, they thought that if they branded Doel as a domestic laptop at a lower price, everyone would be interested in buying the laptop.

As Walton thought in the case of their mobile. But that was not the case. With the emergence of faster internet connection, everyone was checking up online before buying any product, especially electronics. As a result, world-class brands like HP, Dell have taken a strong position in the market with their high-quality laptops. Thus, it was quite competitive for Doel laptops from the beginning.

Asking about this Zicore technologies, a hardware based company in Dhaka, CEO Tasbir Hossain said, with this low t priced laptop manufacturing is quite impossible. Basically low priced or underrated laptop is not user- friendly or sustainable.

About the future of Doel laptop, Managing Director of TSS, Engr. Md Ahsan Habib Tapader, said that now, TSS have the capacity to manufacture 20,000 laptops every month and 2,40,000 laptops in a year. But as a government owned organization which was established in 1967 we need to develop our policy and others things so that we can make a organization which can cope up with 4IR aspect. Besides like other private companies TSS wants to manufacture our own product rather than work as a assembler. As an assembler of laptop we have to pay 13-15 percent VAT where some manufacturing company have to pay 2-3 percent, for all those reason our product price become higher.

He further said that for the development government needs to modernise this organisation and needs to invest more for the research and development then TSS will be a profitable organisation.

While talking to Post and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar to know the future of Doel laptop he said, " Government have plans about Doel laptop but before executing this, TSS has to show how they can go forward, after evaluating the plan from TSS Ministry will place this plan to ECNEC meeting. So no need to worry about Doel's future."









