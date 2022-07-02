Dhaka on the brink of soil subsidence

The number of legal and illegal deep tube wells is increasing day by day in Dhaka city. As a result, Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (WASA) lose crores of Tk in revenue and the ground water level of the city also going down. The risk of landslides and other environmental disasters also increase.

There are allegations that deep tube wells are being set up in the city in collaboration with WASA inspectors and field level officials.

In addition, Dhaka WASA is allowing the installation of deep tube wells in houses of the areas where there is no WASA water supply. Besides, some opportunists in these areas are illegally trading water by taking the common people hostage.

Awlad Rhintu, a resident of Gandaria of Old Dhaka,

told the Daily Observer, "Deep tube wells have been installed inside almost in every high-rise building in Luxmibazar, Gandaria and other parts of the Old Dhaka. Those who are selling flats are assuring buyers of water supply from deep tube wells alongside WASA line."

Dhaka WASA has taken several steps in the last decade to reduce the dependence on groundwater and provide safe and surface water to the capital. But in reality, the number of deep tube wells of Dhaka WASA has almost doubled from 2009 to 2021.

According to WASA sources, in 2009 Dhaka WASA had 519 deep tube wells and at present there are 906 deep tube wells.

Besides, a total of some 8,000 deep tube wells have been installed in the capital in the last 12 years. Of these, about 7,000 have been installed by various households, industrial, commercial, government and non-government organisations.

Ashikur Rahman, a resident of Dhaka Udyan in Mohammadpur, said, "There is no WASA water supply in any housing here. For this, WASA has given permission to install deep tube wells."

Thousands of houses have been built in almost 10 housing societies across the Beribadh area of Mohammadpur. Almost every house has installed deep tube wells.

According to experts, "Every year, unplanned and uncontrolled extraction of water from the ground should be filled naturally. But with the increasing use of concrete in the city, open spaces are being covered. That is why soil cannot absorb rainwater and fill the underground water. Due to these reasons, the ground water level is gradually going down."

According to city planners, "Dhaka WASA has not been able to build a sustainable and environmentally friendly infrastructure to provide safe drinking water to the city dwellers. As a result, the company's water supply system in Dhaka city is still 75 to 80 percent dependent on deep tube wells water."

WASA officials said that even a decade ago, there was a shortage of water supply in Dhaka. At that time the amount of water production per day was 160 million liters. Later, WASA took several steps to make water supply faster and more versatile. In this step they give more importance to the installation of deep tube wells.

Now there are 906 deep tube wells in the city. Of these, 81 are in Jatrabari and surrounding areas (Zone-1), 70 in Old Dhaka (Zone-2), 137 in Dhanmondi (Zone-3), 115 in Mirpur-1 (Zone-4)

Besides 77 in Gulshan-Mohakhali (Zone-5), Fakirer Pool (Zone-6) 118, Shanir Akhra, Matuail (Zone-7) 56, Badda (Zone-8) 73, Uttara (Zone-9) 75, Mirpur 10 (Zone-10) 104. Besides, work is underway to install at least 30 more deep tube wells in different areas of the capital.

As a result, the groundwater level in the capital is gradually going down. And the emptiness between the land and water levels is increasing. The risk of catastrophic land subsidence is increasing in the capital.

Experts believe that the dependence on groundwater has not been reduced even today due to the lack of foresight and technical knowledge of the WASA authorities.

Dhaka WASA Managing Director Taqsem A Khan, promised to take action several times so far. But everything was limited to paper.

Talking to Dhaka WASA officials, it is learned that in the city of Dhaka, where underground water was once available at a depth of 150-200 feet. But now it reaches to the 1200 to 1500 feet deep.

It is learned that in 2014, Dhaka WASA installed 46 deep tube wells at a cost of Tk 572 crore in Bhakurta, Savar. There was a lot of discussion and criticism about this. Now the water of this project capable of pumping 150 million liters of water is being supplied to Mirpur in Dhaka. However, the 150 million liters water cannot fulfil the demand of the dwellers.

Md Alam, a resident of Mirpur Madhyamanipuri Para, told the Daily Observer, "There is no WASA water supply in our area. For this, WASA gave permission to install deep tube wells. However, the government fee for installing tube wells is Tk 90,000, but an additional Tk 150,000 has to be paid as bribe to get the permission."

"Due to the water crisis in our area, an opportunistic class is doing business with illegal water connections," he also added.

However, despite attempts to contact Dhaka WASA Managing Director Taqsem A Khan on all these issues, it was not possible to contact him.







