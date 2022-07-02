Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 2 July, 2022, 5:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Padma Bridge eases sacrificial animal market: Minister

Published : Saturday, 2 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 116
Staff Correspondent


Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim said the Padma Bridge has created unimaginable opportunities for organizing sacrifices animal market and has had a huge impact on the sacrificial animal-oriented economy.
The Minister came up with the remark while he was speaking as the chief guest at a seminar on 'Possibility of Padma Bridge' at Tofazzal Hossain Manik Miah Hall of Jatiya Press Club in the capital on Friday.
SM Rezaul Karim said, "The Padma Bridge has opened a new possibility of economic development. This bridge has created huge potential for us. At one time businessman had to come to the wharf with the sacrificial animal and wait for two or three days. The Padma Bridge has created unimaginable opportunities for those who will bring sacrificial animals to Dhaka and other parts of the country. Due to the Padma bridge, the crossing of sacrificial animals has become easier. On the way, many times the animal would get tired and get sick, many times it would die, businessman has got rid of that condition. It has created opportunities for farmers, marketers and consumers. In this way, the Padma Bridge has provided an unimaginable opportunity for organizing sacrifices animal market. It has also had a huge impact on the sacrificial animal-oriented economy."
"Farmers have been given a chance; they do not have to pay any profit if they sell their animals at home or on the street. No one will be able to bring farmers to the market and force them to sell animals. If the sacrificial animal is sold at home, the nearest market will not be able to talk about the collection of lease or any money," he added.








« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
 Webb telescope: NASA to reveal deepest image ever taken of Universe
Padma Bridge eases sacrificial animal market: Minister
Colombo Port offers special berthing facilities to BD vessels
Illegal BD immigrants in Maldives ‘must collect visas’
Eviction needed of all 350 illegal structures from Ctg Court Bldngs: Experts
2 killed in Dhaka road accidents
DU celebrates 102nd founding anniversary
Dengue: 22 new patients hospitalised


Latest News
WHO calls for 'urgent' action in Europe over monkeypox
Two killed in Dhaka road accidents
BNP blames govt for fresh spike in Covid cases
Nirmal Guha's funeral held at Dohar
Eurozone inflation hits record
Man commits suicide in Chattogram
No roadside cattle haat will be allowed: Rezaul
FIFA to use new high-tech for offside calls at World Cup
Dialogue with Suu Kyi 'not impossible' says Myanmar junta
Motorcyclist killed in city road accident
Most Read News
Our journalism is still very different from theirs
Eid-ul-Azha on July 10
Krishnapad Roy new CMP commissioner
70 infected with C-19 in Chattogram
Pakistan players to get separate Test and limited overs contracts
Month long split camps
Microplastics and Marine life
China not giving material support for Russia’s war in Ukraine: US official
Critics really don't know about Bangladesh's potentiality: PM
BB unveils contractionary monetary policy to rein in inflation
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft