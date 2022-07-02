Padma Bridge eases sacrificial animal market: Minister



Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim said the Padma Bridge has created unimaginable opportunities for organizing sacrifices animal market and has had a huge impact on the sacrificial animal-oriented economy.

The Minister came up with the remark while he was speaking as the chief guest at a seminar on 'Possibility of Padma Bridge' at Tofazzal Hossain Manik Miah Hall of Jatiya Press Club in the capital on Friday.

SM Rezaul Karim said, "The Padma Bridge has opened a new possibility of economic development. This bridge has created huge potential for us. At one time businessman had to come to the wharf with the sacrificial animal and wait for two or three days. The Padma Bridge has created unimaginable opportunities for those who will bring sacrificial animals to Dhaka and other parts of the country. Due to the Padma bridge, the crossing of sacrificial animals has become easier. On the way, many times the animal would get tired and get sick, many times it would die, businessman has got rid of that condition. It has created opportunities for farmers, marketers and consumers. In this way, the Padma Bridge has provided an unimaginable opportunity for organizing sacrifices animal market. It has also had a huge impact on the sacrificial animal-oriented economy."

"Farmers have been given a chance; they do not have to pay any profit if they sell their animals at home or on the street. No one will be able to bring farmers to the market and force them to sell animals. If the sacrificial animal is sold at home, the nearest market will not be able to talk about the collection of lease or any money," he added.













