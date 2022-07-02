Eviction needed of all 350 illegal structures from Ctg Court Bldngs: Experts

CHATTOGRAM, July 1: An expert team recommended to evict a total of 350 structures including five five storied buildings of Chattogram Bar Association from the Court building hills in order to protect the most important hills of the city.

The expert team comprising of Chattogram district Joint Judge Khairul Islam, technical teams of Fire service and civil defence, Environment and Public Works department headed by the Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram M Mominur Rahman visited the hills on Thursday evening.

The expert team identified the hill slides in several points of the Court Building Hill during the recent heavy shower. The team further apprehended that the major incidents of hill slides might occur in the hills in the heavy shower in future.

So, the team opined to evict all 350 structures including the five buildings of the lawyers from the hill. They also recommended the construction of retaining walls surrounding the hill.

However, the Chattogram Court building areas housed the Divisional Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner Offices and 71 other courts and nearly other structures including shops, 5 buildings of lawyers, etc.

Meanwhile, nearly 350 illegal structures have been constructed in the Hill. Among the 350 structures five buildings of Chattogram Bar Association were included that housed more than 2500 lawyers.

The Chattogram Bar Association had earlier constructed a total of five buildings at Court Building hill which belongs to government Khas land that housed more than 2500 lawyers with the permission of the Chattogram Development Authority (CDA).

Meanwhile, the lawyers of Chattogram and the district administration have locked horns over the planned construction of two bar association buildings on Fairy's Hill. The district administration is describing the plan "risky" while the association claims they have "permission" to construct the buildings.

According to a reliable source, the district administration in a confidential report mentioned that the Chattogram Bar Association had already built five buildings in the hills which were very risky for the Court building premises. Moreover, the Bar Association has been trying to build other two 12-storied buildings in the same hills. The Confidential report mentioned that those structures would certain to damage the hill.

Chattogram Court Building was constructed in 1894 during the then British regime. It is now one of the historic monuments of the port city of Chattogram.

The government had earlier constructed a new building at a cost of Tk36.14 crores in the existing Fairy Hill.








