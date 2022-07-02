Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 2 July, 2022, 5:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Eviction needed of all 350 illegal structures from Ctg Court Bldngs: Experts

Published : Saturday, 2 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, July 1: An expert team recommended to evict a total of 350 structures including five five storied buildings of Chattogram Bar Association from the Court building hills in order to protect the most important hills of the city.
The expert team comprising of Chattogram district Joint Judge Khairul Islam, technical teams of Fire service and civil defence, Environment and Public Works department headed by the Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram M Mominur Rahman visited the hills on Thursday evening.
The expert team identified the hill slides in several points of the Court Building Hill during the recent heavy shower. The team further apprehended that the major incidents of hill slides might occur in the hills in the heavy shower in future.
So, the team opined to evict all 350 structures including the five buildings of the lawyers from the hill. They also recommended the construction of retaining walls surrounding the hill.
However, the Chattogram Court building areas housed the Divisional Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner Offices and 71 other courts and nearly other structures including shops, 5 buildings of lawyers, etc.
Meanwhile, nearly 350 illegal structures have been constructed in the Hill. Among the 350 structures five buildings of Chattogram Bar Association were included that housed more than 2500 lawyers.
The Chattogram Bar Association had earlier constructed a total of five buildings at Court Building hill which belongs to government Khas land that housed more than 2500 lawyers with the permission of the Chattogram Development Authority (CDA).
Meanwhile, the lawyers of Chattogram and the district administration have locked horns over the planned construction of two bar association buildings on Fairy's Hill. The district administration is describing the plan "risky" while the association claims they have "permission" to construct the buildings.
According to a reliable source, the district administration in a confidential report mentioned that the Chattogram Bar Association had already built five buildings in the hills which were very risky for the Court building premises. Moreover, the Bar Association has been trying to build other two 12-storied buildings in the same hills. The Confidential report mentioned that those structures would certain to damage the hill.
Chattogram Court Building was constructed in 1894 during the then British regime. It is now one of the historic monuments of the port city of Chattogram.
The government had earlier constructed a new building at a cost of Tk36.14 crores in the existing Fairy Hill.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
 Webb telescope: NASA to reveal deepest image ever taken of Universe
Padma Bridge eases sacrificial animal market: Minister
Colombo Port offers special berthing facilities to BD vessels
Illegal BD immigrants in Maldives ‘must collect visas’
Eviction needed of all 350 illegal structures from Ctg Court Bldngs: Experts
2 killed in Dhaka road accidents
DU celebrates 102nd founding anniversary
Dengue: 22 new patients hospitalised


Latest News
WHO calls for 'urgent' action in Europe over monkeypox
Two killed in Dhaka road accidents
BNP blames govt for fresh spike in Covid cases
Nirmal Guha's funeral held at Dohar
Eurozone inflation hits record
Man commits suicide in Chattogram
No roadside cattle haat will be allowed: Rezaul
FIFA to use new high-tech for offside calls at World Cup
Dialogue with Suu Kyi 'not impossible' says Myanmar junta
Motorcyclist killed in city road accident
Most Read News
Our journalism is still very different from theirs
Eid-ul-Azha on July 10
Krishnapad Roy new CMP commissioner
70 infected with C-19 in Chattogram
Pakistan players to get separate Test and limited overs contracts
Month long split camps
Microplastics and Marine life
China not giving material support for Russia’s war in Ukraine: US official
Critics really don't know about Bangladesh's potentiality: PM
BB unveils contractionary monetary policy to rein in inflation
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft