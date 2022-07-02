2 killed in Dhaka road accidents

At least two people were killed in two separate road accidents in Dhaka's Jatrabari and Khilgaon areas on Friday. The deceased were identified as Amena Bibi (80) and Abu Bakar Siddque, a helper of a truck.

Amena sustained critical injuries at Khilgaon's Tilpapara area as a battery-run auto-rickshaw hit her around 5:00am when she went outside for her morning walk. She was rushed to Mugda Medical College Hospital where doctors declared her dead, said Sonia Parveen, Sub-Inspector of Khilgaon Police Station.

In another incident a truck driver's assistant has been killed after being run over by a truck in Dhaka's Jatrabari. The incident took place on the Matuail-Demra Road at 8:00am on Friday, according to Inspector Bachchu Mia of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital Police outpost.

The victim has been identified as Abu Bakar Siddque, 34, a native of Jhenaidah. Citing the person who brought Siddique to DMCH, Inspector Bachchu said Siddique sustained severe injuries when he was hit by the truck.













