Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 2 July, 2022, 5:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

2 killed in Dhaka road accidents

Published : Saturday, 2 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 150
Staff Correspondent

At least two people were killed in two separate road accidents in Dhaka's Jatrabari and Khilgaon areas on Friday. The deceased were identified as Amena Bibi (80) and Abu Bakar Siddque, a helper of a truck.
Amena sustained critical injuries at Khilgaon's Tilpapara area as a battery-run auto-rickshaw hit her around 5:00am when she went outside for her morning walk. She was rushed to Mugda Medical College Hospital where doctors declared her dead, said Sonia Parveen, Sub-Inspector of Khilgaon Police Station.
In another incident a truck driver's assistant has been killed after being run over by a truck in Dhaka's Jatrabari. The incident took place on the Matuail-Demra Road at 8:00am on Friday, according to Inspector Bachchu Mia of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital Police outpost.
The victim has been identified as Abu Bakar Siddque, 34, a native of Jhenaidah. Citing the person who brought Siddique to DMCH, Inspector Bachchu said Siddique sustained severe injuries when he was hit by the truck.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
 Webb telescope: NASA to reveal deepest image ever taken of Universe
Padma Bridge eases sacrificial animal market: Minister
Colombo Port offers special berthing facilities to BD vessels
Illegal BD immigrants in Maldives ‘must collect visas’
Eviction needed of all 350 illegal structures from Ctg Court Bldngs: Experts
2 killed in Dhaka road accidents
DU celebrates 102nd founding anniversary
Dengue: 22 new patients hospitalised


Latest News
WHO calls for 'urgent' action in Europe over monkeypox
Two killed in Dhaka road accidents
BNP blames govt for fresh spike in Covid cases
Nirmal Guha's funeral held at Dohar
Eurozone inflation hits record
Man commits suicide in Chattogram
No roadside cattle haat will be allowed: Rezaul
FIFA to use new high-tech for offside calls at World Cup
Dialogue with Suu Kyi 'not impossible' says Myanmar junta
Motorcyclist killed in city road accident
Most Read News
Our journalism is still very different from theirs
Eid-ul-Azha on July 10
Krishnapad Roy new CMP commissioner
70 infected with C-19 in Chattogram
Pakistan players to get separate Test and limited overs contracts
Month long split camps
Microplastics and Marine life
China not giving material support for Russia’s war in Ukraine: US official
Critics really don't know about Bangladesh's potentiality: PM
BB unveils contractionary monetary policy to rein in inflation
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft