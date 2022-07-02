Video
Saturday, 2 July, 2022
DU celebrates 102nd founding anniversary

Published : Saturday, 2 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 166
DU Correspondent

Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman inaugurates the 102nd founding day of the university by releasing balloons at TSC on the campus on Friday. photo : Observer

The Dhaka University (DU) authorities celebrated its 102nd founding day anniversary through various programmes on Friday.
Vice Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman inaugurated the celebration of the day through playing national anthem and hoisting national, university and respective hall flags at the central playground of the university at 10:00am. As the university stepped into 102nd year, the authorities cut a 102 pound cake.
Besides, balloons and pigeons were flown at this time. Then the students of the Music Department performed the university centenary theme song.
In the inaugural address, Prof Akhtaruzzaman paid homage to Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury, Nabab Sir Salimullah, AK Fazlul Haque and others associated with the establishment of the university.
The theme of this year's founding anniversary was 'Research and Innovation: Industry-Academia Cooperation.'
Marking the founding anniversary, a Research Fair will be held on October 22 and 23 at the central field of the university, said Prof Akhtaruzzaman.
Pro VC (Administration) Prof Muhammad Samad, Pro VC (Education) Prof ASM Maksud Kamal, deans of different faculties, provosts of different halls of the university, chairmen of several departments and other officials and employees were present in the function.
At the end of the inaugural ceremony, a rally was brought out towards TSC led by the VC.
As part of the DU Day celebration, a discussion titled 'Research and Innovation: Industry-Academia Cooperation' held at TSC auditorium at 11:00am.


