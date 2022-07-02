Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 2 July, 2022, 5:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Dengue: 22 new patients hospitalised

Published : Saturday, 2 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 156

Twenty-two new dengue patients were hospitalised in 24 hours till Friday morning as cases are rising again during monsoon in Bangladesh.
Among them, 19 new patients were hospitalised in Dhaka and the remaining three outside it, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
As many as 118 dengue patients, including 109 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country. On June 21, the DGHS reported the first death of the season from the mosquito-borne viral disease.
This year, the DGHS has recorded 1,111 dengue cases and 992 recoveries so far.
Dengue - a leading cause of serious illness and death in some Asian and Latin American countries - was first reported in Bangladesh in 2000 and claimed 93 lives. In three years, the fatality number almost fell to zero.
However, 105 dengue patients, including 95 in Dhaka division, died in 2021.
Dengue is found in tropical and sub-tropical climates worldwide, mostly in urban and semi-urban areas.
About four billion people, almost half of the world's population, live in areas with a risk of dengue, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Each year, up to 400 million people get infected with dengue while approximately 100 million get sick from infection, and 40,000 die from severe dengue, it says.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
 Webb telescope: NASA to reveal deepest image ever taken of Universe
Padma Bridge eases sacrificial animal market: Minister
Colombo Port offers special berthing facilities to BD vessels
Illegal BD immigrants in Maldives ‘must collect visas’
Eviction needed of all 350 illegal structures from Ctg Court Bldngs: Experts
2 killed in Dhaka road accidents
DU celebrates 102nd founding anniversary
Dengue: 22 new patients hospitalised


Latest News
WHO calls for 'urgent' action in Europe over monkeypox
Two killed in Dhaka road accidents
BNP blames govt for fresh spike in Covid cases
Nirmal Guha's funeral held at Dohar
Eurozone inflation hits record
Man commits suicide in Chattogram
No roadside cattle haat will be allowed: Rezaul
FIFA to use new high-tech for offside calls at World Cup
Dialogue with Suu Kyi 'not impossible' says Myanmar junta
Motorcyclist killed in city road accident
Most Read News
Our journalism is still very different from theirs
Eid-ul-Azha on July 10
Krishnapad Roy new CMP commissioner
70 infected with C-19 in Chattogram
Pakistan players to get separate Test and limited overs contracts
Month long split camps
Microplastics and Marine life
China not giving material support for Russia’s war in Ukraine: US official
Critics really don't know about Bangladesh's potentiality: PM
BB unveils contractionary monetary policy to rein in inflation
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft