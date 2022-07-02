Robotics fair ends at RUET

RAJSHAHI, July 1: A two-day robotics fair named "Robotronics 2.0" ended at Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) last night with the call for more expansion of robotic study and research.

Organised by the Department of Mechatronics Engineering of RUET, the fair was held here for the second time aimed at creating a platform for robotics enthusiasts to express their ideas, strengthen their working skills in interactive sectors like electrical, electronics, programming, communication and control. The event made a platform for the enthusiasts of robotics, electronics, programming and mechanics. Officials from renowned companies also enlightened the event.

Professor Emeritus of the Department of Physics in Rajshahi University Arun Kumar Bosak addressed the closing and prize-giving ceremony as the chief guest while RUET Vice-chancellor-in-Charge Prof Selim Hossain spoke as special guest with Head of the Department Prof Sajal Kumar Das in the chair.