Ban against Grameenphone timely and bold: TCAB

The Telecom Consumers Association of Bangladesh (TCAB) has termed the indefinite ban on SIM sales against Grameenphone as a timely and bold initiative by the Bangladesh Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (BTRC) over questions about the quality of service.

The organization thanked BTRC on behalf of the customers for the ban in a press release sent to the media on Thursday.

Convener of TCAB, Murshidul Haque, said in a statement that the quality of service of mobile operators largely depends on the amount of radio waves or spectrum in proportion to the subscribers, fiber optical network and mobile towers modern equipment and other infrastructure. But the condition of our operators is very fragile in this regard. Our country's operators are still in the back row in terms of service standards of BTRC, international organization ITU and various organizations.

According to the June 2021, speedtest global index, Bangladesh ranks 135th out of 137 countries in the world. Behind Bangladesh are only war-torn Afghanistan and Venezuela, which is under US sanctions and an extreme economic crisis. After the last radio wave auction on April 1, the total access wave of Grameenphone stood at 107.40 MHz, Robi at 104 MHz, Banglalink 80 MHz and Teletalk at 55.20 MHz. At present there are about 17 crore 69 lakh 40 thousand mobile subscribers in the country. Of these, Grameenphone's subscribers were about 8 crore 24 lakh 80 thousand, Robi's subscribers were 5 crore 18 lakh 10 thousand, Banglalink's subscribers were 3 crore 65 lakh 70 thousand and Teletalk's was 60 lakh 90 thousand. Grameenphone is in the worst position among the operators in the country as a radio wave per subscriber. Compared to other countries, our operators are still far behind most of the neighboring countries.

He further said in the case of the Internet, the situation is even more deplorable. As soon as you get in a vehicle and enter the room, 4G internet service becomes 2G.

Murshidul Haque said that even though the customers have been complaining against the operators for a long time, no disciplinary action has been taken against them so far. It is time to hold all the operators accountable in the interest of the customer by setting an example against Grameenphone. At the same time, I urge the BTRC to intensify monitoring to ensure speedy disposal of customer complaints and quality of service of operators.









