One gets death, 2 others get life in Gopalganj, Khulna for murder

A court in Gopalganj on Thursday awarded death penalty to a man for killing a woman in 2013 in the district while another court in Khulna sentenced rigorous imprisonment for life to two person in connection with a case filed for murder of a school teacher in the city in 2005.

Gopalganj Additional Session Court Judge Md Abbas Uddin handed down the death penalty to Ajit Bakchi, a resident of Khodda Durbashur village in Muksudpur upazila of the district, who is now in absconding. The court also fined him Tk 1,00,000.

On the other hand, Khulna Session and District Judge Mahmuda Khatun sentenced Anwar and Ashfaq to rigorous imprisonment for life in school teacher murder case filed in 2005.

The court also sentenced them to seven years rigorous imprisonment in another case filed under exclusive act in connection with the same incident. The court also fined Tk 50,000 of murder case, in default they will be suffered more six months and Tk 10,000 of exclusive case, in default they will be suffered another six months of imprisonment. However, the court acquitted six more persons as the prosecutors did not proved charge against them in connection with the case, public prosecutor (PP) K M Iqbal Hossain said.












