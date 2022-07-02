Present fire service more modernized: DG

RAJSHAHI, July 1: Director General of Fire Service and Civil Defense Directorate Brigadier General (DG) Main Uddin said the present fire service has become more modernized during periods of the present government.

Modern machines and instruments were added and the firefighters have become more competent after taking part in foreign training.

He made this observation while addressing a darbar meeting at the divisional headquarters of Fire Service and Civil Defense (FSCD) here Thursday as the chief guest.

DG Main Uddin mentioned that the firefighters have been playing a vital role towards mitigating various disasters including the natural ones.

Capacity of fire service and civil defense members has been enhanced to a greater extent during the recent past years and hoped that the ability would be enhanced furthermore in the days to come.

He urged his subordinate colleagues to perform duties with utmost sincerity and honesty after the best use of the knowledge acquired from various training for overall development of the nation. Main motto of the fire service is speed, service and devotion and the job nature of the organisation is different to many other jobs. This matter should be kept in mind always, he added. -BSS









