Saturday, 2 July, 2022, 5:14 AM
BUET resumes online classes today

Published : Saturday, 2 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 150
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) has decided to go for online classes from today (July 2) suspending in-person classes due to a rise in Covid-19 infections in the country.
"The university has decided to start virtual classes for Masters and PhD students from July 2 (today) before Eid," said Prof Mizanur Rahman, director of student's welfare department.
Undergraduate classes have remained closed from June 29 as their exams ended, said a notice signed by the BUET Registrar Prof Md Forkan Uddin.


