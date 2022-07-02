Video
Clear wages, Eid bonus soon: RMG workers

Published : Saturday, 2 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM

The garment workers on Friday staged a demonstration in the city demanding the immediate payment of the salary of June along with Eid bonus. Garment Sramik Karmachari Oikya Parishad (GSKOP), an alliance of 20 worker associations, arranged the demonstration in front of the National Press Club.
Addressing the function, the leaders of the workers also demanded introduction of dearness allowance to match with market prices of daily essentials, the ration system for workers to buy some essential commodities at subsidized prices, and ensuring the accommodation for workers at low rent.
GSKOP joint coordinator Karmul Ahsan, general secretary of Garment Sramik Front Selim Mahmud, President of Motherland Garment Sramik Federation Saleha Islam Santona, President of Garment and Dorji Sramik Federation Mohammad Rafiq spoke at the programme presided over by another GSKOP joint coordinator Abdul Wahed.
The labour leaders claimed that the garment factory owners are now having a very good time amid the depreciation of taka against dollar and the rise of purchase orders. But the garment workers are now facing the worst time due to price hike of daily essentials and the tremendous work pressure.
They also claimed that it is leant that some factories would not pay the 100 pc salary of June before the Eid-ul Azha. The leaders demanded the payment of the entire salary and full-fledged Eid bonus soon, said a press release.     -UNB


