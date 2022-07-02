DU bans Rag Day celebration on campus

The Dhaka University (DU) authorities have banned the Rag Day celebration on the campus. Instead, students can now celebrate Education Completion Ceremony.

The decision was taken at the syndicate meeting held on Wednesday with Vice-Chancellor of the university in the chair.

A press release from the university's Public Relations Office on Thursday said students could inaugurate the education completion ceremony only at the premises of their respective departments and institutes. Moreover, they can bring out rally only at the TSC premises.

Apart from this, students have been asked to avoid any high volume music during classes.

Besides, students must finish the cultural programme marking the day within 10:00 pm.














