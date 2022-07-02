Video
Letter To the Editor

Safeguarding reproductive health during floods

Published : Saturday, 2 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Dear Sir,
Millions of people are leading an inhuman life due to catastrophic flood in Sunamganj, Sylhet,  Kurigram and many more areas. They are badly need of food and pure drinking water. In such a situation another most urgent/ paramount topic has become off-topic- menstrual hygiene management (MHM). Post-disaster relief and recovery operations seldom focus on women's priorities regarding menstrual hygiene.

Managing period in a crowded flood relief camp without non-segregated toilets, without any sanitary napkin. And not being able to tell anyone or that they need sanitary napkins or clean cloth to absorb their flow due to social taboos around menstrual or asking for pad to the relief  providers. Sanitary napkins are one the most important needs to take care of menstrual hygiene. A packet of sanitary napkins at this time can be a real blessing for the adolescent girls and women.
Menstrual hygiene is a silent need during disaster.

Access to appropriate menstrual hygiene materials, washing and drying; menstrual hygiene infrastructure, including water, sanitation, changing areas and waste disposal options are must in shelter centres. Government also needs to include packets of sanitary napkins among their relief items.

Samia Jahan Shefa
Child Journalist and U-reporter at UNICEF



