

G M Hirak



Traffic tie-up is caused due to heavy traffic on the roads and overhaul work of various lanes. It's still another alias of sufferings for the people of the capital which is becoming rampantly complex due to unplanned urbanization, vulnerable traffic caution and uncontrolled growth of unregistered and private vehicles.



According to a recent BUET study, in 2022, over 6 million working hours are being wasted on Dhaka roads every day. The unbearable traffic mess in the capital Dhaka is not only ruining people's suffering and working hours but also GDP and per capita income. According to a research report by BIDS, the annual loss due to traffic mess in Dhaka alone is 2.9 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP).



As a new base year, the fall in financial value is Tk 101,036crore. Besides, five million working hours are being wasted daily in Dhaka alone due to snarl-up whose financial loss is about thirty six thousands crore taka a year.



In addition, the immense suffering and wastage of time of people moving from one place to another in Dhaka city has now reached a paranormal level where one has to wait for hours to cross the road from the airport to Jatrabari via Khilgaon, Banani, Mohakhali.



Every day when you get on the road, you have to fall into miserable traffic tie-up. The traffic congestion, the hours of public transport being stuck for hours, will change in a few months. The mammoth project of the government to alleviate traffic mess in the capital is the construction of Dhaka Elevated Expressway.



Dhaka Elevated Expressway will combat metropolis snarl-up



With the opening of this expressway, the road-scenario in the capital will be changed. Traffic congestion will be consolidated, people's suffering on the street will be waned. About 60,000 vehicles will be able to pass through it every day.



Once the project is accomplished, Jatrabari can be reached in just fifteen to twenty minutes from the airport. While it is fully operational, the snarl-up scene in the capital Dhaka will be attenuated. The government has taken miscellaneous initiatives to make the capital Dhaka a modern city. If the project is substantiated, the city dwellers will be relieved from the misery of the endurance.



The project will work like a silver bullet to build a latter Dhaka free from traffic congestion. This will augment the connectivity and traffic capacity of the north-south part of Dhaka City. The connection of North and South Gateway will be uplifted.



Furthermore, establishing advanced services in the Asian Highway-Corridor, it will also enhance regional connectivity. After the implementation, the project will have a significant impact on GDP.The elevated expressway will serve as an alternative road north-south of Dhaka. It will connect Hemayetpur-Kadamtali-Nimtali-Sirajdikhan-Madanganj-Dhaka-Chittagong Highway-Madanpur directly.



In contrast, vehicles from Chittagong, Sylhet, East and South-West will enter the North-West directly without entering Dhaka through Padma Bridge. Vehicles coming from the north will be able to travel directly to the south and south-west by bypassing Dhaka. Proportionately traffic congestion will be lessened if the traffic tie-up in Dhaka and surrounding areas is diminished. Communication costs and traffic congestion in Dhaka city will be greatly mitigated. Travel time and cost will also be assuaged.



Apart from simplification and modernization of communication system, this project will have a noteworthy impact on the economic headway of the country. The elevated expressway will facilitate easy travel between Dhaka North and South. Besides, it will connect important commercial and business centres of Dhaka. As traffic mess is reduced, it will become a comfortable and convenient means of communication for the city dwellers.



With the launch of this expressway, people will be saved from unbearable traffic sufferings as well as the valuable working hours of people will be saved. It will also play a major role in turning down traffic congestion in Dhaka and Ashulia-Savar areas.



Connecting directly with the Asian Highway will create opportunities for interstate road connectivity. The Dhaka-Ashulia Elevated Expressway in the airport area will be connected with the Dhaka Elevated Expressway under construction. The project will connect Dhaka-Chittagong Highway, Dhaka-Sylhet, Dhaka-Mymensingh, Dhaka-Jamalpur, Dhaka-Manikganj-Tentulia, Dhaka-Mawa-Barisal Highway.



The Dhaka-Ashulia Elevated Expressway will be connected to it. As a result, from EPZ to Bypass, Ashulia, Abdullahpur, Airport, Banani, Tejgaon, Magbazar, Kamalapur to Kutubkhali of Jatrabari, it will be feasible to travel without any traffic congestion.

The writer is former president of Bangladesh Journalism Students Council (BJSC)















