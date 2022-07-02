Santals: Tale of a rich ethnic minority



Rasheduzzaman Rashed



Similarly, a woman victim of a child marriage in Joypurhat has to speak. The name of his car is Pahan. The housewife is the mother of three children. Body color like black hair. He is standing in the corridor of Joypurhat municipality with a tired body. Her and her child's birth registration has come to be digitized. There are many criticisms and complaints in his mind about birth registration. Those things are not discussed today.



I asked her, sister, do you know Sidhu and Kanu? Suddenly he looks at me in surprise after hearing such a question. No answer. Then I said are you a Santal race? I got the answer to the second question yes he is Santal. But I didn't get the answer to the first question because he never went to the school porch. Can't sign your name. The names of Sidhu and Kanu are far away.



Education is a fundamental right of the state. Today he is blind even though he has not got the slightest bit of that right in his life. Ignorant to have a brain. What is his responsibility? No, it is the responsibility of the state. From Kara Pahan's life experience, it is known that the parents of his family can eat dalvat twice a day with the money they earn by working in people's houses.



Socially, the small ethnic groups of North Bengal are also victims of discrimination in many ways. They are not allowed to drink tea in hotels and restaurants in some areas, especially due to their black complexion. Extreme inequality is also done in the case of wages. Inequality in the field of education is like a game of destiny. How many rulers and exploiters came! But did not break the chains of slavery. The cries of the proletariat remained.



G M Hirak



June 30, 1855 was the day of the Santal Rebellion and the Santal Genocide. The Santals started a war against the British and the zamindars. The most amazing thing is that the Santals are a nation that has made the planet Earth suitable for human habitation.



The historic Santal Rebellion began in the tribal-dominated area of the then Bengal Presidency against the British colonial rule and the oppression of the zamindars and the increase in the moneylender cycle, led by Santal leader Sidhu, Kanu and his sister Fulmati to get rid of the British exploiters. The Santali heroic people declared war on the British forces with bows and arrows and native weapons. The British had guns and cannons in their hands.



Yet the English were forced to concede defeat. The Lelihan flame of the Santal Rebellion shook the masnad of the British government. After a long 18-month war, the war ended in November 1757 and the rebellion came to an end. Many English soldiers died in that war. And about 10 thousand Santal fighters died.



Even after 51 years of independence, the Santals are still deprived of their rights. They are far behind in education. They have no improved sanitation system. In some villages there is a picture of fasting without eating. Many people spend their days collecting snails from water bodies during times of scarcity. Indigenous land was taken away in the name of afforestation and development project. Earlier we also saw Alfred Saran brutally killed by land robbers in Bhimpur village of Mahadevpur upazila of the district. The state has yet to try Alfred Soren's murder. There can be no real development in the state leaving any nation behind so the state has to take appropriate steps. Indigenous peoples need to be constitutionally recognized as 'indigenous'. Separate ministries and land commissions should be formed for the plains tribals. On the condition of possession, khas land, homestead, cemetery, pond should be given in the name of tribals. The traditional rights of the indigenous people in the natural forest must be ensured. Endangering the lives of natural forests and forest-dependent tribals in the name of development projects must be stopped. False forest lawsuits and harassment in the name of tribals must be stopped. Alfred Soren's killers must be brought to justice and exemplary punishment must be provided. Indigenous peoples need to ensure education in their own language at the primary level and employ adequate indigenous teachers in government primary schools in indigenous areas. It is the responsibility and duty of the state to provide opportunities to the tribals in all government jobs including higher education and first-second class.

The writer is a columnist















The standard of living of the human race has changed a lot with the passage of time. Men wear lungi, dhoti, genji and towel instead of white dhoti. Women wear sari blouses instead of fatras. Mobile phone in hand. Their lives have changed but they are still victims of structural discrimination. Numerous small ethnic groups including Santal, Orao, Mahato, Pahan, Singh Mahali Pahariya of North Bengal are constantly being evicted from their land. The incident of land grabbing in their place was published in newspapers.Similarly, a woman victim of a child marriage in Joypurhat has to speak. The name of his car is Pahan. The housewife is the mother of three children. Body color like black hair. He is standing in the corridor of Joypurhat municipality with a tired body. Her and her child's birth registration has come to be digitized. There are many criticisms and complaints in his mind about birth registration. Those things are not discussed today.I asked her, sister, do you know Sidhu and Kanu? Suddenly he looks at me in surprise after hearing such a question. No answer. Then I said are you a Santal race? I got the answer to the second question yes he is Santal. But I didn't get the answer to the first question because he never went to the school porch. Can't sign your name. The names of Sidhu and Kanu are far away.Education is a fundamental right of the state. Today he is blind even though he has not got the slightest bit of that right in his life. Ignorant to have a brain. What is his responsibility? No, it is the responsibility of the state. From Kara Pahan's life experience, it is known that the parents of his family can eat dalvat twice a day with the money they earn by working in people's houses.Socially, the small ethnic groups of North Bengal are also victims of discrimination in many ways. They are not allowed to drink tea in hotels and restaurants in some areas, especially due to their black complexion. Extreme inequality is also done in the case of wages. Inequality in the field of education is like a game of destiny. How many rulers and exploiters came! But did not break the chains of slavery. The cries of the proletariat remained.One nation could not suppress the oppression of the prisons. The name of that nation is Santal Rebel Nation. Sixty-seven years ago today, Sidhu, Kanu, Chand and Bhairab learned from life. How to fight and live on the highway. The slogan is "I want land, I want liberation." Who will give the land? Who took possession? We have to find the answer to that question. They live in Rajshahi, Dinajpur, Rangpur, Bogra and Joypurhat districts in Bangladesh. Besides, some Santals live in Chittagong Hill Tracts, Pabna, Jessore and Khulna. They came to Bangladesh mainly from 1840 to 1940, in these 100 years. According to the 1991 census, the number of Santals is more than 2 lakh.June 30, 1855 was the day of the Santal Rebellion and the Santal Genocide. The Santals started a war against the British and the zamindars. The most amazing thing is that the Santals are a nation that has made the planet Earth suitable for human habitation.The historic Santal Rebellion began in the tribal-dominated area of the then Bengal Presidency against the British colonial rule and the oppression of the zamindars and the increase in the moneylender cycle, led by Santal leader Sidhu, Kanu and his sister Fulmati to get rid of the British exploiters. The Santali heroic people declared war on the British forces with bows and arrows and native weapons. The British had guns and cannons in their hands.Yet the English were forced to concede defeat. The Lelihan flame of the Santal Rebellion shook the masnad of the British government. After a long 18-month war, the war ended in November 1757 and the rebellion came to an end. Many English soldiers died in that war. And about 10 thousand Santal fighters died.Even after 51 years of independence, the Santals are still deprived of their rights. They are far behind in education. They have no improved sanitation system. In some villages there is a picture of fasting without eating. Many people spend their days collecting snails from water bodies during times of scarcity. Indigenous land was taken away in the name of afforestation and development project. Earlier we also saw Alfred Saran brutally killed by land robbers in Bhimpur village of Mahadevpur upazila of the district. The state has yet to try Alfred Soren's murder. There can be no real development in the state leaving any nation behind so the state has to take appropriate steps. Indigenous peoples need to be constitutionally recognized as 'indigenous'. Separate ministries and land commissions should be formed for the plains tribals. On the condition of possession, khas land, homestead, cemetery, pond should be given in the name of tribals. The traditional rights of the indigenous people in the natural forest must be ensured. Endangering the lives of natural forests and forest-dependent tribals in the name of development projects must be stopped. False forest lawsuits and harassment in the name of tribals must be stopped. Alfred Soren's killers must be brought to justice and exemplary punishment must be provided. Indigenous peoples need to ensure education in their own language at the primary level and employ adequate indigenous teachers in government primary schools in indigenous areas. It is the responsibility and duty of the state to provide opportunities to the tribals in all government jobs including higher education and first-second class.The writer is a columnist