Teachers deserve respect and security



MURAD HOSHEN



Almost everyone knows that it is the moral responsibility of everyone to respect and honor the teachers. But looking at the incidents that have taken place with teachers in Bangladesh in the last few years, a different picture can be seen of the respect and safety of education gurus. The disgusting image of teacher abuse raises the question of whether the dignity of the profession is verbal. So it's time for us to think about it. In this country, teachers are tortured in two ways - socio-economic torture and psycho-physical torture.



Socio-economic oppression is the degrading of social opportunities by reducing financial opportunities. Failure to pay the dues of private teachers on time also leads to socio-economic oppression. And psycho-physical torture means mental and physical torture.



As per the news published in various newspapers recently, teacher Utpal Kumar Sarkar has died due to the cricket stump of 10th class student Ashraful Islam Jitu. Which has become the focus of discussion at all levels. What could be the reason for the constant harassment of teachers? One of the main reasons is the lack of justice and indifference of the authorities in these incidents organized by the teachers.



There are two special reasons behind the bad deeds that are organized by the teachers again and again.



1. The learning environment in schools. That is the classroom environment of the school, the sincere cooperative attitude of the teachers, and the failure of proper supervision of the students. Students need to understand that educational institutions are there to help them, to listen to them, and to tell stories. Students should not be disappointed if they do not read in class or do not achieve the expected results in the exam. Rather it should mean that we are all here to learn from the teachers. By developing tolerance habits, students will feel safe in school and will not develop a violent attitude in young minds.



2. Irresponsibility of the family. For example, in the murder of teacher Utpal Kumar, it is known that the killer is the son of Ujjwal Haji, the nephew of the owner of the student educational institution. After the attack, teachers and students detained him, but his family managed to escape. Then he fled. So those of us who are guardians refrain from ruling their children unjustly in the name of more affection. If anyone, including teachers, governs their unjust activities, I also question them in various ways. Just as children do not feel remorse for their wrongdoing, so they become more reckless in the future by indulging in criminal activities. In this, various types of social crimes are on the rise. The family situation of the abusers of teachers also needs to be monitored. Because the responsibility for the children's actions also falls on their family.



Reviewing the overall situation, it is seen that at present the teachers are being harassed, humiliated, insulted, and physically injured by the members of the institution committee, or by any political leader, the so-called student leaders, the parents, or even their students.



Everyone assumes that teachers are not only financially weak but also weak in all respects. The issue of teacher abuse is constantly becoming a series. If the punishment for any crime is implemented quickly, the tendency of crime in society will decrease.



Strict laws are needed to prevent teacher abuse. Those who insult and humiliate these honorable people of the country will have to face severe punishment. If the teaching community is being humiliated in this way, the meritorious students will not want to take it as a profession. The district-Upazila teachers 'association, the National Teachers' Federation, and the Ministry of Education have to play a strong role in ensuring the dignity and security of teachers.



The responsible ministry or association can take action if a teacher makes a mistake. But no one has the right to judge them everywhere. On the other hand, as the educational qualifications of the members of the managing committee / governing body of the educational institution have not been determined, there are various problems in the management of the educational institution and the individual independence of the teachers.



It is necessary to ensure financial well-being by increasing the salaries and allowances of teachers. Financial well-being enhances social status as well as stimulates new creative action in the human mind. Which will play a valuable role in building a developed nation.



A. P. J. Abdul Kalam said, "If a country is free from corruption and a good mindset is developed among all, I firmly believe that there will be three types of people in social life who can make a difference." They are fathers, mothers, and teachers. " Therefore, there is no alternative to ensure the social status and financial security of teachers in building a developed and corruption-free Bangladesh.

The writer is a Student, University of Chittagong, Organizing Secretary, Bangladesh Young Columnist Forum, Chittagong University













There are very few educated people in the country who have not read this poem titled 'Teacher's Dignity by Kazi Quader Nawaz. The statement of the poem- Not only pouring water at the feet of the teacher, but the student should also wash the feet of the teacher with his hands. Through this poem, the position of the teacher in society has become clear. Education is the backbone of the nation and teachers are the artisans of building people.Almost everyone knows that it is the moral responsibility of everyone to respect and honor the teachers. But looking at the incidents that have taken place with teachers in Bangladesh in the last few years, a different picture can be seen of the respect and safety of education gurus. The disgusting image of teacher abuse raises the question of whether the dignity of the profession is verbal. So it's time for us to think about it. In this country, teachers are tortured in two ways - socio-economic torture and psycho-physical torture.Socio-economic oppression is the degrading of social opportunities by reducing financial opportunities. Failure to pay the dues of private teachers on time also leads to socio-economic oppression. And psycho-physical torture means mental and physical torture.As per the news published in various newspapers recently, teacher Utpal Kumar Sarkar has died due to the cricket stump of 10th class student Ashraful Islam Jitu. Which has become the focus of discussion at all levels. What could be the reason for the constant harassment of teachers? One of the main reasons is the lack of justice and indifference of the authorities in these incidents organized by the teachers.There are two special reasons behind the bad deeds that are organized by the teachers again and again.1. The learning environment in schools. That is the classroom environment of the school, the sincere cooperative attitude of the teachers, and the failure of proper supervision of the students. Students need to understand that educational institutions are there to help them, to listen to them, and to tell stories. Students should not be disappointed if they do not read in class or do not achieve the expected results in the exam. Rather it should mean that we are all here to learn from the teachers. By developing tolerance habits, students will feel safe in school and will not develop a violent attitude in young minds.2. Irresponsibility of the family. For example, in the murder of teacher Utpal Kumar, it is known that the killer is the son of Ujjwal Haji, the nephew of the owner of the student educational institution. After the attack, teachers and students detained him, but his family managed to escape. Then he fled. So those of us who are guardians refrain from ruling their children unjustly in the name of more affection. If anyone, including teachers, governs their unjust activities, I also question them in various ways. Just as children do not feel remorse for their wrongdoing, so they become more reckless in the future by indulging in criminal activities. In this, various types of social crimes are on the rise. The family situation of the abusers of teachers also needs to be monitored. Because the responsibility for the children's actions also falls on their family.Reviewing the overall situation, it is seen that at present the teachers are being harassed, humiliated, insulted, and physically injured by the members of the institution committee, or by any political leader, the so-called student leaders, the parents, or even their students.Everyone assumes that teachers are not only financially weak but also weak in all respects. The issue of teacher abuse is constantly becoming a series. If the punishment for any crime is implemented quickly, the tendency of crime in society will decrease.Strict laws are needed to prevent teacher abuse. Those who insult and humiliate these honorable people of the country will have to face severe punishment. If the teaching community is being humiliated in this way, the meritorious students will not want to take it as a profession. The district-Upazila teachers 'association, the National Teachers' Federation, and the Ministry of Education have to play a strong role in ensuring the dignity and security of teachers.The responsible ministry or association can take action if a teacher makes a mistake. But no one has the right to judge them everywhere. On the other hand, as the educational qualifications of the members of the managing committee / governing body of the educational institution have not been determined, there are various problems in the management of the educational institution and the individual independence of the teachers.It is necessary to ensure financial well-being by increasing the salaries and allowances of teachers. Financial well-being enhances social status as well as stimulates new creative action in the human mind. Which will play a valuable role in building a developed nation.A. P. J. Abdul Kalam said, "If a country is free from corruption and a good mindset is developed among all, I firmly believe that there will be three types of people in social life who can make a difference." They are fathers, mothers, and teachers. " Therefore, there is no alternative to ensure the social status and financial security of teachers in building a developed and corruption-free Bangladesh.The writer is a Student, University of Chittagong, Organizing Secretary, Bangladesh Young Columnist Forum, Chittagong University