Safe internet and digital security in Bangladesh



Kawsar Uddin Mahmud



Subsequently, the reality of the World Wide Web and its further progression, based on Google, YouTube, Blog-sites, Websites and Social Media such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter during the 1990s and 2000s, has been the epicentre of all media communication around the world. Consequently, the last decade endured a hybrid transition in media communication even; conventional media has considerably been dependent on the internet as a result most of their news propagation goes on through news portals and websites. This current has given rise to a vigorous course of the 'new media' phase which has confoundedly jerked the world with a flow of information revolution and technological advancement.



Bangladesh, as consequence, also is not out of this posture that resulted in a far-extended diversion in not only the socialisation process of the youngsters but also in all aged people from all sectors. The case, that has unravelled a dire grip is not associated with the use of the internet, rather; the use of safe internet.

This menace excludes no people as they lack the competency of factor-authentication and verifying information online whether it is misinformation, propaganda, bullying or exploitation.



However, to illustrate the demarcation of safe internet, it includes all the netizens who spend even a single second on the internet and wants them to be secure, safe and free from any bully, harassment, and aware of all the sprightly realities of the virtual world. For internet and social media experts, safe internet encompasses all the measurements using which a user can protect himself/herself from all the negative consequences of the virtual world or overall internet.



In short, the concept of safe internet is remarkably concerned with making users more sentient and averting them from being whimsical in using it recklessly. To this respect, the question arises- are all of us cautiously wary of the grim pitfall of the internet? Why should we be more meticulous about the use of the internet safely?



To rummage the answers we must undergo the real instances and data that are evolving around us. A UNICEF study exhibits, approximately 32% of Bangladeshi children, aged 10-17, are acquainted and experienced with online violence, harassment and cyber-bullying. Of them, 25% have got online access at their 11.

Besides, in a survey of Telenor Group and Grameenphone, it appeared that 85% of Bangladeshi youths found online bullying as a drastic issue. This survey shows 18% of them faced with graver bullying after the egregious COVID-19 outbreak. In an investigation, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Cyber Crime Division found 80% of the victims, in online harassment and bullying, are women aged 14-22. Where is the break of this egregious flow?



As a consequence of the lethal events of this course, awareness concerns have evolved as one of the most relevant stuffs to be scrutinized with a wide range of discussion and policy implementation. To this respect, BTRC, Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission, is one of the robust branches authorised by the Bangladesh Government that deals with these issues with the utmost obligation.



Moreover, the initiative of the ICT Division under the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology collaborating with UNICEF had taken many measures to make children aware of safe internet. Besides, the role of Cyber Security of Bangladesh Police and the provisions of law and their enforcement proves the government is highly concerned with this issue. Besides, the contribution of the Digital Security Act, to some extent, has been competent to bring this flow to an edge.



Along with governmental measurements, many NGOs have begun their actions on making mass awareness among the children, juveniles and overall netizens since this fierce onslaught of unsafe internet appeared in Bangladesh. For instance, UNICEF is playing a strenuous active role in building awareness through field-works and advertisements.



Furthermore, the activities of 'Bangladesh- Save the Children' and Youth Policy Forum are also catching the eyes of policy-makers regarding this issue. Particularly, the "Safe Internet, Safe You" campaign, commenced by a collaboration of Youth Policy Forum and TikTok, is working on mass people especially, on the youths in order to empower them with a fruitful and wide knowledge of the internet and make them more conscious about its using safely.



Despite lockdown and other Covid-19 restrictions, the initiative, however, has been competent to incorporate a wide number of youths and youngsters from different regions of the country. Youth Policy Forum, as part of their four-month campaign, has already conducted many online workshops such as quizzes and short sessions on safe internet which included more than 290 youths most of which were naive to and first-time users of the internet.



In a virtual world deluged by bullying, harassment, irreverent information, propaganda and fake news, clarity and safety are power. Alongside government and NGOs, every one of us has duties to make ourselves, our families and societal people safe and secured from any grip of the internet.



As responsible patriots of Bangladesh, in this Industry 4.0 era, we must exert every single penny of exertion to keep our country safer and healthier in the digital world by making the internet more comfortable and sound to all of us.

The writer is a student, Department

of International Relations,

University of Dhaka















