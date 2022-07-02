

Plight of our school children



1 out of every 5 schools in the country has no access to safe drinking water, putting a total of 8.5 million school children vulnerable to waterborne diseases. Moreover, 43 percent schools hardly have gender segregated toilets, and around 44 percent schools lack hand washing facility with soap and waters directly impacting 19 million school children.



The report from the UN agencies also mentioned that 7percent of schools in Bangladesh also lack any type of safe water, sanitation and hygiene facilities (WASH).



We consider such poor state of school management that play a crucial role in promoting healthy hygiene habits among students, to be only self-contradictory.



When we are bragging about development of our country at every opportunity, bringing about revolutionary changes in different sectors - the fact that a huge number of country's students are denied of safe drinking water in their education centres makes a cruel joke of those claims.



This only proves our sheer negligence to ensure health and hygiene of our children at schools.



While the government is repeatedly instructing people to strictly maintain Covid-19 health & safety guidelines, we wonder, how come school authorities keep failing to supply our school students with the bare minimum safe drinking water and cleaning agents.



Ensuring safe drinking water and sanitation facilities at least in schools is a must. Outside home, our school children spend a significant time at their respective schools, and they cannot be left vulnerable to possible risks of waterborne diseases. Moreover, it also prevents them from developing basic hygiene habits.



The pandemic has already put the country's education sector in the back foot.



Just last year, some 37 million students of the country experienced disruption in their learning system.



Under the current circumstances, Bangladesh needs to undergo a drastic overhauling process to make up this huge education loss. And obviously lack of access of so many students to hygiene facilities in schools, we believe, is an added crisis. Moreover, this is more troubling for girl students who have menstruation health implications.



Therefore, it is important for the government to address the safe drinking water crisis and hygiene issues immediately. Today's children are tomorrow's future. That's why proper development of their health is a must.



Besides ensuring adequate sanitation and hygiene facilities in all schools, it is equally important to run regular health & hygiene campaigns among students. In this case, non-government organisations have an important role to play. Furthermore, the government allocated funds, in the name of developing schools and education centres in remote areas , needs to be strictly monitored and properly utilized.

