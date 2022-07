Countryside Events

Countryside Events

A rally was brought out in Narayanganj City on Friday afternoon on the occasion of Sree Sree Jagannath Dev's Ratha Yatra. ISKCON organized the rally. The photo was taken from No. 2 Rail Gate area on the Bangabandhu Road in the city. photo: observerNewly joined District and Sessions Judge Abu Saleh Mohammad Ruhul Imran being greeted by SP Mohammad Abdullah al Mamun in Feni Town on Tuesday. photo: observer