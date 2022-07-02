Video
Saturday, 2 July, 2022, 5:13 AM
Home Countryside

Mango trading still vibrant in Rajshahi

Published : Saturday, 2 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, July 1: Mango trading has gained a momentum with the appearance of several varieties of the fruit in markets of the district.
Apart from the well-known markets, enormous mango-based trading at haats (local markets) and other centres has changed the rural economic scenario of the region as the market price has made the growers and traders happy.
Now the divisional city's markets are abundant with all varieties of mango, and the wholesale buyers as well as the retailers are pouring into the markets and bargaining to settle the price.
After ending the brisk business of Gopalbhog, a variety of mango for its taste and flavour, some other delicious varieties like Khirshapat, Langra and Fazli have been appeared in the markets.
Mijanur Rahman, a mango wholesaler at Shaheb Bazar, said Khirsapat is being sold from Tk 2,800 to Tk 3,200, Langra from Tk 3,200 to Tk 3,600, Fazli from Tk 1,800 to Tk 2,000 and Ranipasand from Tk 1,600 to Tk 1,800 per mound at present.
He mentioned the market price is now higher than that of the previous years.
Many places like Shaheb Bazar, Swarnapatty, Seroil, Railway Gate, Luxmipur Bus terminal, Court Bazaar, New Market, Upashahar Market, Shalbagan, Binodpur, Court Station and Baneshwar Bazar in the city are flooded with mangoes.
Besides, many vendors are selling mango with vans and other manual vehicles frequently.
Atahar Ali, a mango trader at Bus Terminal in the metropolis, said the much-expected buying and selling have gained momentum despite the high price.
Like the previous years, people from across the country are coming to Rajshahi City and its outskirts, especially Baneshawar Bazar to buy quality mangoes.In addition, a huge amount of mangoes are being transported by the courier services every day.


