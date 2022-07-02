Awareness seminar on climate changes held in Pirojpur

PIROJPUR, July 1: A day-long awareness raising seminar on 'Weather and climate related natural disaster' was held in the district on Wednesday.

The seminar was held in the Deputy Commissioner (DC) conference room.

DC Mohammed Jahedur Rahman attended it as chief guest. Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime and Administration) Molla Azad Hossain was present as special guest. The seminar was presided over by Deputy Director of Bangladesh Metrological Department (BMD) Mohammad Asadur Rahman.

The BMD under the Ministry of Defence organized it. Md Bazlur Rashid, metrological expert of the organisation, presented a keynote paper.



