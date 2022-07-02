Video
Home Countryside

Woman dies after gang-rape in Kishoreganj

Published : Saturday, 2 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Our Correspondent

KISHOREGANJ, July 1: A woman, who was gang-raped in Nikli Upazila of the district, has died while undergoing treatment at Kishoreganj 250-Bed General Hospital early Thursday.
Police arrested four people including her husband in connection with the death of the woman.
It was learnt that the woman was going to her husband's house from her father's house on Monday. At around 8 pm, six to seven people abducted her from Shahpur intersection and took her to a fallow land forcibly, where she was raped by turns.
Locals found her in an unconscious state on Tuesday morning and took her to Nikli Upazila Health Complex.
She was, later, shifted to Kishoreganj 250-bed General Hospital following the deterioration of her condition.
Later on, she died there around 2am on Thursday while undergoing treatment.
Quoting the deceased's family members, police said Lalchan married the woman a few months back. After the marriage, Lalchan pressured his wife to engage in illegal activities.
Relatives of the housewife alleged that her husband was behind the incident and demanded justice over her death.
The deceased's father filed a case with Nikli Police Station (PS) accusing seven people.
Meanwhile, police arrested four accused, out of seven, and are trying to nab the rest.
Officer-in-Charge of Nikli PS Muhammad Monsur Ali confirmed the incident.


